Takeaways from 2022 Global Shapers Annual summit

Hub leaders met in Geneva, Switzerland for the Global Shapers Annual Summit 2022: The annual summit was centered around the theme ‘leading change together’. Over 500 hub leaders representing 150 countries participated in the first in-person annual summit after more than two years.

The 2022 Global Shapers Annual Summit took place in Geneva, Switzerland from the 2nd of September 2022 to the 4th of September 2022.

With more than 500 hub leaders joining in physically after more than two years to discuss the theme “Leading change together”, the summit focused on enhancing leadership in the community’s six main impact areas: creating Inclusive communities, reskilling for the future, improving health and well-being, delivering basic needs, protecting the planet and strengthening civic engagement.

The purpose of this summit was to help young leaders strengthen their sense of purpose and build the skills, tools and bonds that they will need to create impact and influence global affairs.

The Global Shapers Community: Who are they?

Founded by Prof Klaus Schwab in 2011, the Global Shapers Community an initiative of the World Economic Forum is a global network of local groups (Hubs) developed and led by young people who are exceptional in their potential, achievements and drive to make a contribution to their communities.

The Community has a strong local and global dimension, and relies on young people to shape and lead it. Today, there are 481 Hubs, and over 15,000 Shapers in 150 countries undertaking projects in their communities.

Why is the Global Shapers Annual Summit important? The significance of the annual summit lies in the fact that the summit provides a platform for hub leaders to exchange ideas on driving dialogue and action to address local, regional and global challenges.

The Global Shapers Community declares in its mission statement, “To build a global community of outstanding young people committed to improving the state of the world.”

The annual summit is an opportunity for thousands of voices and perspectives to come together to dissect how progress can be made every year.

Furthermore, the issues and topics highlighted at the Global Shapers Annual Summit were remarkably diverse, having sparked conversations about everything from Shaping multilateralism, promoting youth activism, driving dialogue and action, shaping the future and so much more.

Applying our learnings

The World Economic Forum’s founder and executive chairman, Prof. Klaus Schwab, participated in the interactive opening plenary session on “inspiring a generation of responsible leaders.”

The Summit’s agenda also included a selection of carefully curated sessions on safeguarding youth mental health and wellbeing, encouraging youth activism and engagement, as well as community activities to forge connections and practical workshops to inspire action.

While the summit has come to an end, our journey to create lasting positive change in our various communities and the world continues. Abuja Global Shapers are excited and energised to take these learnings forward in driving impact in our community.

.Princess Ike is the Curator, Abuja Global Shapers.