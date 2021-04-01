Sustainable development in the context of Nigeria (1)

Sustainable development is broadly defined as meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. This concept is one that strives to balance three pillars (Economic, Environmental and Social) and is considered the pathway to realizing sustainability. One could think of these pillars as the 3 legs of a stool, which are essential and balanced for sustainable development to truly exist. In 2015, the United Nations (UN) set forward the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to preserve the environment and improve the quality of life for all. Today, the SDGs represent a global framework for international cooperation and a yardstick for progress towards achieving sustainable development.

Nigeria finds itself in a delicate conundrum in pursuing a sustainable development agenda in line with the SDGs. On the one hand, the country needs to close the infrastructure and economic development gaps; but on the other, it is challenged to do so in a sustainable manner given its economic dependence on the oil and gas industry. Furthermore, to combat climate change, the 2015 Paris Agreement set a global goal to reach Net-Zero carbon emissions in the second half of this century. This has necessitated the ongoing transformation of the global energy system from fossil-based fuels to more renewable and green sources of energy (e.g., solar, wind, hydro). Thus, governments and companies globally are realigning their policies and strategies towards a low carbon economy. While Nigeria is aligned with the Paris Agreement and the SDGs, it is constrained in its pace of effecting the requisite changes.

Sustainability and the global energy transition have increasingly emerged as topical issues for Nigeria and Africa. Some argue that the developed countries, which built their economies on the back of industrialization powered by fossil-fuels, should primarily bear the brunt of solving the climate change problem. They perceive that countries in sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa which runs primarily on coal) have contributed only a small fraction to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Proponents of this view believe that African countries should not be forced to abandon their vast untapped natural resources.

Whilst there is a valid argument for Africans to benefit from their resources, there is a tension between sustainability and harnessing these resources. However, both ideas are not mutually exclusive and should not be viewed from an “either-or” standpoint. Nigeria has a lot to gain by embracing the notion of Sustainable Development. As a developing nation, our pace of progress should not be expected to match that of more developed nations given our stage of economic development. Nevertheless, an increased level of awareness and a reorientation of mindset is necessary to move the needle on the SDGs, and advance Nigeria’s agenda towards achieving Sustainable Development.

Osen Iyahen is a sustainability expert and the Founder & CEO of Optimal Greening, a Nigerian-based and African-focused Environmental Sustainability company. She holds an MBA from INSEAD, a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Missouri, Columbia in the USA and a Graduate degree in Corporate Sustainability and Innovation from Harvard University.