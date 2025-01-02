Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali loses mother on New Year’s Day

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has announced the passing of his mother, who died in the late hours of Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The Chippa United shot-stopper shared the heartbreaking news on his official X account, expressing his grief: “RIP mom, worst year of my life already.”

While the circumstances of her death remain undisclosed, Nwabali’s post reflects his profound sorrow, compounded by the loss of his father just two months ago. His father died in November 2024 during Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Rwanda. Nwabali played in the subsequent match against Benin but was granted permission to leave camp to mourn his father.

The past two months have been challenging for the Super Eagles’ number-one goalkeeper. Rising to prominence during the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, Nwabali kept five clean sheets in the tournament, solidifying his place as one of Africa’s top goalkeepers. Since then, he has earned 13 caps for Nigeria, showcasing consistency and resilience.

Despite his professional achievements, losing both parents in such a short time has cast a shadow over Nwabali’s career. Fans and teammates have extended their condolences to the goalkeeper during this difficult time.

