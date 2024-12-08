Subnational budgets beyond rhetoric and glamour

There is a growing but feeble uprising demanding state governments to be accountable. The current realities of the nation are gradually shifting the fixations of citizens on the federal government to the shenanigans that take place in the states.

While the federal government has been under intense scrutiny for its economic woes and poor budget deliverables, the subnational stayed below the radar with unfathomable and unprintable atrocities across the country with a trail of woes and waves of shame. One of the most potent instruments by which some of these state executives perpetuate their godless misadventures is the annual state budgets, and we are in that season right now.

In recent weeks, the broadcast media has been awash with live telecasts of state government budgets. This annual ritual with high-sounding lexicons and incredible adjectives as prefixes before each budget without emotions hits the people. One hears things like the budget of consolidation, the budget of endless possibilities, the budget of economic recovery and empowerment, the budget of prosperity and the list is endless.

The contemplations behind these dramatic brandings are to convey the vision and strategic thrust of the budgets. But experience affirms that such fanciful appellations are mere stratagem to wow the subdued and subjugated citizenry because, over time, the performance report from the states in the hot savannah to their counterparts in the mangrove in the south have been nothing but celebrating a ritual with no clear-cut path of meaningful deliverables.

Every year, governors in fanciful suits and animated demeanours present their budgets to the State Houses of Assembly. The business looks extremely serious, but the materials presented are merely slight upgrades of previous years. The whole process of arriving at their figures and projections is suspect. So, why have these elaborate annual ceremonies without corresponding vigour on reporting the performances of the budgets in the previous year? It is even amusing that the performance sheets of most of these governors, whenever they choose to give one, are not even trusted, given the realities on the ground.

So, the question is, how many states truly post a 50% performance of their previous year before embarking on this annual charade? Almost all the states, without exception, project high capital expenditure spending, promising to ramp up IGR, manage fiscal responsibilities with utmost discipline, keep debts within reasonable bounds and deliver marked economic progress on all fronts, but the story is the same year-on-year.

Given the year under review, can the state governments be proud of the quality of capital projects delivered against the backdrop of the projected budget beyond celebrating roads and bridges? Yes, these infrastructures are critical to opening up the states and enabling economic activities, but the quality and quantity delivered across the states, with the enormity of the funds posted as costs, fall short of standards and reveal why some state governors want EFCC scrapped.

It is even laughable that most state governments play to the gallery by allocating a sizable chunk of resources for education, health and agriculture, but the informed know better. For instance, a state in the south-south region budgeted almost N10 billion for the repairs of the lodge of the governor and his deputy, and Ambulances for Medical Emergency Response Services got N600 million. A state voted N11 billion for vehicles across government functionaries and offices but a paltry N460 million for farm machines. Should we take these governments seriously?

A Northeast state budgeted N2.7 billion naira for the renovation, expansion and furnishing of its Government House, but classroom furniture for schools had N500 million. A North Central state had about N4 billion earmarked for the renovation of its stadium and another N2 billion for repairs and rehabilitation of a section in the government secretariat but voted N557 million for the purchase of agricultural equipment.

One cannot help but wonder what was wrong with the black man. A state budgeted about N3 billion to acquire vehicles for state legislators, allotted over N5 billion for landscaping the State House of Assembly Complex and another N9 billion for the reconstruction of a multi-purpose Hall but voted N500m for revamping the school curriculum and purchasing Desktop Computers. What use getting glued to our TVs listening to another round of blabbing?

Read also: Nigeria's budget dilemma: Bureaucracy thrives, infrastructure suffers

Indeed, the people deserve the leaders they get. Here we are, faced with another fiscal year; the subnational has commenced another drama session. While some boast of growing their IGRs, the impacts are begging. State governments with briefcases walk into all manner of credit/loan arrangements locally and internationally like the African Development Bank, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), World Bank Trust Fund, International Development Association (IDA), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), China African Guangdong Business Association, European Union and the list is endless without restraints and accountability.

Little wonder, most states are heavily indebted after eight years of a run of shame. The new government tells us an empty treasure was handed over to it, but sadly, the circle is repeated after another eight years. And we are expecting magic for economic recovery or nation-building.

States cry about the heavy burden of recurrent expenditures, and one of the angsts against the Tax Reforms Bill that has scaled second reading at the National Assembly is that the states cannot meet these obligations if the Bill sails through. What a shame! The state governments are not ready to be creative in their IGR drives or interrogate other legitimate means of shoring up their revenues. The cup-in-hand monthly visit to Abuja should not stop while scores of mineral and natural resources lay idle and wasting. It is all about misplaced priorities and lack of competence. That’s why politicians kill to get into office. However, few since 1999 deserve commendations and Nigerians in their various states know them. Their projects are enduring and impactful and are not infrastructures that broke down a few months after some left office.

So, moving forward, structures that encourage rigorous debates of subsisting budgets at the state levels by stakeholders and the performance sheet critically examined before state governments present their abracadabra and new budgets are imperative, and state governments are held accountable. Most State Assembly members allegedly behave like errand boys and sheepishly pass the budget without any serious scrutiny except what covers their interests.

Indeed, going forward, the modus Operandi of the EFCC must be reviewed and expanded. We should scrap the idea of waiting for allegations put forward before former state governors account for their regimes. The EFCC should go for state governors based on budget expenditures against performance immediately they hand over. Many from government houses may end up in jail.

Professionals and experts must rise and critique their states’ budgets. Nigerians and the media should open platforms for states’ budgets to be subjected to independent scrutiny. Where fear of threat to life is palpable, the opposition party in the states should take up this responsibility annually because most seem jobless after the elections. We deserve a country that works!

