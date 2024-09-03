Sovereign steeze and the shame of a steezeless state

In the global arena, sovereign states ‘hustle’ really hard to be very demure, very mindful’, and very value-driven in their exchanges with other states and are expected to maintain a dignifying degree of productive steeze. To be globally relevant, every sovereign state needs distinct systems and defining qualities in every human endeavour. The recent recreation of the hip-hop slang of the 1980s that combines the words style and ease gives Gen Zs a woke sense of slick, cool, and effortless way of carrying themselves. But how do countries position themselves to evolve and carry themselves with distinct styles, cultures, and efficiency that match emerging generations’ demands and define their sovereign essence? The answer lies in the deliberateness of a state to develop and productively prosper.

A sovereign state’s distinctive style and composure stem from the ability of the state to organise power domestically and to accumulate power internationally. Every state is judged by its ability to exercise the monopoly of legitimate use of physical force in enforcing law and order, as the basis of the unwritten contract between individuals and the state, and the state’s ability to secure its productive interests within the global system. A state has safety steeze when every inch of its territory is governed and is relatively safe for citizens’ industrious interactions; Germany, Japan among others have engineering steeze because other countries drive their cars around the world; despite being at war, Ukraine has sovereign steeze because the Ukrainian government can still afford to donate 25,000 tons of wheat grain to Nigeria in order to alleviate the hunger crisis in a Nigeria that is not at war; when the Buckingham Palace announced that the 75-year-old Sovereign, King Charles III, was been diagnosed with cancer and was to undergo treatment in a London hospital, and not in any hospital in any other country, it was apparent that the UK has the bragging steeze of a truly sovereign state; and the fact that some colonised countries like Singapore, India, Malaysia and even territories like Hong Kongcould develop on their own terms, shows that development is deliberate.

While the world’s states with steeze are busy building emerging technologies that will change the way we live and help avert climate disasters, “steezeless” states are busy investing in powerful prayers and clinging unto religiosity as an alternative to mainstreaming meritocracy, hard work and measurable excellence; leaders of states with steeze regard and treat their citizens with respect as human beings, while leaders of steezeless states see their citizens as objects of exploitation and oppression; leaders of states with steeze harness and manage the resources of the state in such a manner as to secure the maximum welfare, freedom and happiness of every citizen on the basis of social justice, rule of law and equal opportunities, while leaders of steezeless states plunder, steal and shamelessly parade themselves as ‘untouchable, rich and powerful’; states with sovereign steeze build conducive environment for their citizens and for the world’s benefit, while the elite of steezeless states prefer to patronise developed countries, at the expense of their own country; in a steezeless state like Nigeria, citizens pay more than “N1.04 billion ransom to kidnappers in just one year”as reported by Dailytrust, yet the defence sector receives the highest budget item line in the budget.

It is a shame for a state’s political elite and public officials to take pride and preference for foreign services instead of investing and building such services in their own countries; it is a shame for a president of a state with more than 200 million sovereign people to sneak into another sovereign state for medical care. Imagine a president of other serious-minded countries coming into Nigeria without the Nigerian government even noticing that such a president has been within Nigeria for days. A president of a country is a reflection of the country’s sovereign identity and prestige and cannot afford to disrespect his or her country by entering another country without recognition, honour, and mutual sovereign respect.

To reclaim Nigeria’s steeze, we need a country of equal opportunities for everyone, a country of consequences for our collective actions and inactions, a country of rule of law, a country that offers hope, a country where power truly resides with the people, a country where leaders are ashamed of themselves whenever they fail in their duties, a country where the majority of Nigerians are safe, a country with efficient service delivery systems, a system that rewards excellence in service, honours creativity, and helps deter future bad behaviour. Our country, Nigeria, needs human agents that are cultured and disciplined enough to enforce our law and can stand strongly against powerful forces that constantly seek to undermine our collective good. A country where political leaders must stand for something more important to the state than just reelections. As Nigerians, we owe it to ourselves to do our best whenever an opportunity to serve Nigeria arises, because this shelter called Nigeria deserves and is worthy of our best. Our country demands nonstop sacrifices, commitments, and an appreciable degree of sincerity in service to the country and to the people.

As Jools Lebron tells us of her dressing, our leaders must learn to clothe our country with works that dignify us, hard and real works that “has a little chi-chi out’ and not just the “cho-cho” of cheap talks, and our leaders must learn to respect us by stopping the ineptitude and incompetence that come with inferior services, poorly executed infrastructure, and the accompanying overquoted procurement contracts. It is time for our country to grasp the gravity of underdevelopment and the shame of being at the tail end of global affairs. We must urgently draw a line and work to turn the tide in our favour as a state. Fortunately, no state has a permanent monopoly of sovereign steeze; any state can develop at any time, provided all variables of social change are meticulously followed.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria to become a state with sustained steeze.

Ekpa, Stanley Ekpa a lawyer and leadership consultant wrote via [email protected]