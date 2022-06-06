SME improvement series: Practical steps to expanding your SME

In the last article of this series, we discussed several approaches to discovering the growth viability of your SME. This article gives practical points that answer the burning question, how can I expand my SME?

In the first few years of operations, most SMEs focus solely on survival. Admittedly, it is difficult to get your business off the ground, however, it is equally as tough to expand your business once it is established. As you continue your operations in quarter 2 of 2022, I pose it to you that prioritising your company’s growth is one of the easiest methods to ensure that your firm not only survives, but thrives.

Although bolstering your business is critical to your success, it does not happen quickly. It needs careful preparation, strategy, and a willingness to think beyond the box. The below elucidates the best preparations and strategies to set you on the right path to expanding your SME in 2022:

One: Find a new demography to target

Find out who else could benefit from your product in the same way that your original target audience did. You can promote in targeted media or create unique marketing campaigns once you’ve found a new market.

Two: Promote new product uses

By discovering and marketing new ways to utilise your products or services, you can persuade existing customers to buy more. It may also assist you in attracting new customers who may require your services for a variety of reasons.

Three: Recapture existing customers

Attracting new customers may not be the only way to expand your business. Many times, your existing customers are your best bet for expanding sales.

Customers who have previously purchased from you are more inclined to do so again, especially if they had a good experience with your customer service.

Note: One-time customers’ contact information and purchasing preferences should be recorded. Then, using that data, create marketing techniques that will turn them into repeat customers.

Four: Expand to online sales channels

People continue to gravitate toward online buying, making e-commerce a good one for companies today. Fortunately, setting up a shop online is pretty simple, and there are various user-friendly e-commerce platforms available today. It can be worthwhile to look into social selling possibilities if you have a large and engaged social following. Other shops prefer to sell on online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, and Etsy to diversify their revenue streams.

Five: Build and develop partnerships

When it comes to expanding your small business, one of the first things you should do is build working partnerships with established businesses. This allows you to benefit from external channels while also reaching out to a large number of new customers. Build partnerships with businesses that are similar to yours, so that they can complement you and help you expand.

Six: Expand to other locations

Many retailers use opening new stores as a means of expanding their business. Setting up shops in new places allows you to expand your brand’s offline presence and reach new clients. Expanding to new locations does not imply duplicating your initial store. While much of your branding and operations should remain consistent, each business should have a distinct taste.

Seven: Listen to feedback

It is crucial to listen to consumer feedback and adjust to their suggestions in attempt to improve your services. If one of your customers has a complaint, listening to them and then providing solutions will boost customer satisfaction and trust in you. by implementing adjustments related to feedback, you can improve the efficiency of your organization, which will aid in its growth. When you provide outstanding customer service, your customers will not only remember you, but will also refer you to others.

The expansion of your SME may seem like such a daunting task, as many often feel they are still struggling with the workload at present. However, once you are in that frame of mind to expand, and you have been able to master current activities, take that step and begin to plan towards your expansion. Complacency is not the friend of any business owner, so put yourself out there and make that change.