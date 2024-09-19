Should you focus on personal or business branding?

Many founders have struggled. Some started from their garages, others from their kitchens. I once met a panellist at a conference who started from her dining table. This is increasingly the case because, truthfully, to provide solutions to the world today, all you really need is an idea, an internet connection, and a minimum viable product.

Maybe that’s a core tech word, but in this case, I mean a service that you can deliver on without endless overhead costs.

These services can be freelance, coaching, or consulting. Your expertise is exactly what someone else is looking for. The problem is that they cannot afford to hire you full time. So you find a way to provide that solution to as many people or organisations in that position as you can.

The fastest way to do that is to build an online presence dedicated to positioning you as the go-to expert in that solution space. If it’s a business, why am I not suggesting a business brand? Let’s look at the differences between a business brand and a personal brand.

With personal branding, you are the face, the voice, and the personality behind every piece of content. People buy into you before they buy into what you offer. Your personal values, expertise, and experiences shape how people perceive you—and this is why it’s incredibly powerful in today’s world.

Personal branding isn’t just for small entrepreneurs. Think of industry leaders like Oprah, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson—their personal brands transcend their business empires. When people hear their names, they think of innovation, inspiration, and leadership.

Why personal branding matters

Trust & authenticity: People want to trust the person behind the business. A personal brand creates an emotional connection, making you relatable and credible.

Flexibility: With a personal brand, you can pivot into different niches, industries, or projects without needing to rebrand your entire operation. You carry your reputation wherever you go.

Humanising your expertise: Clients and customers are more likely to invest in you if they feel they know who you are and believe in your expertise. Personal branding turns faceless transactions into meaningful relationships.

On the flip side, business branding is focused on the product, service, or solution. Your business is the story; it is built around a concept, product, or experience that fulfils a need for customers. The brand becomes an entity of its own, separate from your personal identity.

Think of brands like Nike, Apple, or Coca-Cola. When we think of Nike, we don’t think of the person behind it—we think of its slogan, “Just Do It,” and its values around performance and athleticism. The business brand is designed to sell a vision, lifestyle, or solution.

Why business branding matters

Scalability: Business brands are structured for growth. As your business expands, it’s easier to hand over operations or sell the brand because it doesn’t rely on one person’s identity.

Recognition: Business brands focus on creating recognisable logos, slogans, and a consistent message that sticks in people’s minds.

Focus on the Product: With a business brand, the focus is less on the story of who you are and more on what you’re delivering.

Which one is right for you?

If you’re offering freelance, coaching, or consulting services, personal branding is your most powerful tool. You’re selling your knowledge, insights, and experience, not just a product. Clients and organisations need to feel they can trust you to deliver. A personal brand allows you to build that trust while keeping the flexibility to evolve your career.

On the other hand, if you’re creating a product-based company or want to scale your business without being the face of it, business branding may be the better route.

Why not both?

Many founders strike a balance between the two, building a strong personal brand that supports the growth of their business brand. Tony Elumelu or Gary Vaynerchuk are perfect examples—both are their own personal brands while simultaneously running thriving businesses. They use their personal brands as marketing tools for their businesses. Whatever goodwill their personal brand racks up is automatically rubbed off on their business brands.

Your expertise is a solution that businesses and individuals need—but building trust and authority is key. Whether you’re starting from a garage, kitchen, or dining table, and even if you already have established business brands, what matters most is having the foresight to put yourself out there and grow your brand.

After all, you are your most valuable asset. Why not let the world know?

About the author:

Paula Pwul is a Personal Branding Consultant, Lawyer and entrepreneur, who leverages her unique insights to help professional and creative individuals build powerful personal brands. She is the co-founder of Enterprise and Heels, an educational and inspirational platform that aims to enable female entrepreneurs to build global businesses.