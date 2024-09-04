Branding crucial for Nigeria Tourism growth – Oduwole

Ademola Oduwole, global branding and tourism development strategist

Ademola Oduwole, global branding and tourism development strategist and also former advisor to government of Fiji, Tanzania and Mauritius said that branding is crucial for Nigerias tourism growth.

Speaking as a panelist at the BusinessDay tourism conference, he said that Nigeria lacks a global brand and building one is crucial for recognition and tourism growth, even without extensive infrastructure

He gave an illustration of an empty warehouse, a jar of honey and ants to describe how global branding can boost the tourism growth in the country.

Read also: Akwaaba Travel Market: Celebrating 20 years of promoting travel, tourism in Africa

“When you pour a jar of honey on the floor, and you lock the warehouse, and you take off, and you come back, in three months, what are you going to find? Ants.

“The question is who are the ants, how did the ants get there? No infrastructure, nothing.

“They plot their way. They choose their way. They broke their way in there. That’s what terms. That’s what target you don’t have to find people,” Ademola said.