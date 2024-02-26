Seven ways to manage reactions to change

“I have been working in this factory for almost fifteen years now. Every day, I have my work cut out for me with the number of items I need to produce solely by myself end-to-end. On average, it takes me about an hour to make an item, but I’m always sure of the quality of the outcome.

I am reaching out because my company has just introduced a new process that will increase the number and quality of products made daily. It’s a good idea, just that it forces me to stay on a process line with co-workers performing just a function or two the entire day. Also, I hate how it makes me interact more with people at work now.

I prefer minding my business and not seeing any mistakes on the production line. The process makes me resume and close at almost the same time as others, so I no longer enjoy any flexibility. I’m scared that I might fail or overreact and get sacked. I have the lowest error rate and have received the best product handler award of the year for the past five years now. However, I have been so worried that I hardly sleep anymore. What can I do?”

Due to the current economic situation in the country, Mr. Fatai’s factory is readjusting to some harsh realities by introducing lean management. Lean management is a strategic tool for organisations to increase output with much less energy and waste. Some of the changes implemented through this strategy were shortened opening hours, uniform working hours and break time, a single file production line replacing individual workstations, and immediate quality control checks.

The rationales behind these changes are to reduce energy costs, optimise production capacity, promote standardisation, and eliminate waste in all forms. There is no doubt that their case for introducing lean management is valid, with numerous benefits like increased productivity, specialisation, waste elimination, prompt defect detection and correction, root-cause resolution, standardisation, a streamlined workforce, discipline, reduced absenteeism, discouraged presenteeism or idleness, a safer and healthier work environment, visibility and simplicity, improved staff interactions, and camaraderie.

Even though these justifications are well-founded, the employees’ possible reactions may impede success. Here are some highlighted reactions with recommendations.

Resistance:

A normal reaction to change is resistance. It’s natural for employees to refuse to try a new process or function because people hate leaving their comfort zones. Mr Fatai worked the same way for five years, so an abrupt change will be somewhat uncomfortable and automatically rejected. This resistance often occurs when there is little awareness of how and why the change is required, coupled with no time to internalise and process the available information.

Job insecurity:

Any crucial organisational change breeds suspicions like insecurity. This fear comes up because people believe some companies are quick to lay off employees to cut costs. Although this may be true, it may not necessarily be the plan. Therefore, the leadership needs to be more open and honest with its employees by letting them know they are still figuring things out with nothing conclusive. A promise of transparency and regular updates should douse some of these fears.

Rumours:

A dearth of information, restriction, or secrecy—give rise to fly rumours within organisations. These rumours often fuel anxiety, panic, and stress in the workforce, leading to painful resignations. It becomes worse when they filter out to the detriment of the company’s share value, brand perception, and loyalty. Creating enough awareness and regular updates should help to avoid this. Also, rumours must be addressed and debunked with a promise to carry everyone along, especially those directly affected.

Leadership vision doubts:

To eliminate doubt and re-solidify trust, a business leader needs to align the purpose of any change with its vision, mission, or culture. Confidence in the organisation can be re-established through an effective change implementation and management framework.

Stress and anger:

The inconvenience of change can lead to pressure and agitation. A star employee like Mr. Fatai, who suddenly finds himself learning a new process, may soon have an outburst or meltdown. The leadership needs to deploy workload management while providing psychological support and protection. Accommodating initial slips on targets and deliverables will reiterate the importance of supporting their adjustment journeys.

Excitement:

Not everyone would resist change. Some will welcome the change as an opportunity for career improvement, growth, and development. The organisation should identify and appoint these enthusiasts as change agents and champions. Charged with the responsibility of spreading the good message of change, they help convince and reassure the late adopters and laggards of the positive impacts while teaching them the new process.

Readiness:

Despite their fears and scepticism, some employees envisage positive outcomes like new skills acquisition and promotions. Involving them in the change management plan would increase engagement and encourage ownership. Soliciting feedback, involving change management experts, and organising regular roundtable and town hall meetings can help convert the undecided.

The business environment has become more volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. Employers should have a proper change management team working with their project counterparts to coordinate training, communication, and support recognition for constant successful outcomes.

Call To Action:

Let’s keep the case studies coming via [email protected]. Real actors’ and companies’ names remain undisclosed.

Olayinka Opaleye is a Corporate Wellness Strategist. She writes from Lagos. Tel: 09091131150 or follow her on www.linkedin.com/in/olayinkaopaleye