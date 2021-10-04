Sanwo-Olu’s institutional upgrade, a gift to Lagosians

The progress of any society is dependent on easy access to quality education which is determined by the availability of institutions of learning across such society.

Without a doubt, Lagos State has a huge population of learners, especially at the tertiary level, which for no reason should be denied access to quality education. Similarly, they must not be left idle as an idle hand is the devil’s workshop.

In order to meet up with the demands of admission seekers and to also align its tertiary system of education with global practice, it was a timely decision when the government of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced its decision to upgrade some tertiary institutions in the state, including Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Ikorodu and both Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Otto- Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Epe to degree-awarding institutions.

The Special Adviser on Education to Governor of Lagos State, Tokunbo Wahab, whose office is in charge of tertiary institutions in the state, wisely proposed the need for these tertiary institutions to become degree-awarding institutions, said it was a known fact that there was general discrimination between Higher National Diploma and a bachelor’s degree.

Only a forward-looking governor like Sanwo-Olu would see the need to upgrade these institutions knowing fully well that most developed nations where the polytechnic system of education was copied no longer offer such qualifications (ND, HND). They have long dumped the polytechnic system and upgraded them to university standards. For instance, even in Ghana, most of their polytechnics have been converted to universities.

The training which would be inculcated into the graduates of the University of Education will also be reflective in the quality of learners they would produce when they begin to practice. University training will also improve the quality of teachers in the state.

Being a megacity, it was also sensible for the SAE to think along the line of upgrade which got an immediate nod from a diligent and proactive governor, Sanwo-Olu.

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu had always reiterated that the achievement of the THEME agenda of the administration which includes the provision of quality and quantitative total education to the people of the state towards building a new Lagos was paramount to him.

Also supporting the proposal was the Lagos Assembly who immediately gave legislative backing to the proposed upgrade of the institutions to universities.

According to Wahab, who also commended the Lagos House of Assembly leadership particularly the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, for its prompt support and for providing quality legislature towards the good governance of the Sanwo-Olu led administration on education, said the legislation would fast track the process of the upgrade.

An upgrade of these schools will also increase enrollment thereby giving both indigenes and residents of Lagos more opportunity to access education, which in turn will reduce the number of illiterates in the state and as well help in the growth and development of the state.

Without a doubt, it is also a form of investment in human resources, whereby accessing education and graduating in a megacity like Lagos which prides itself as the centre of excellence will improve the self-esteem of holders of the certificates and spur them on to be diligent and achieve their own greatness.

Through the institutions’ upgrade, the learners would be adequately empowered, to thrive and excel with a sense of goal and desire to be relevant and productive in life.

While taking a look at the impact of each of the schools, for example, Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu would be upgraded to Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

It is a known fact that the world of today is directed by science and technology. Everything a man does is now on the premise of science and technology, having an institution in Lagos that focuses on these two areas will help drive the economic value of Lagos State and expose the state to more scientific innovative interventions.

Science and Technology make life easier, such an institution in the centre of excellence would attract investors, world leaders, and scholars in these fields to conduct relevant researches as pertain to the State and country at large which would be used to foster developmental relationships with the town (industries).

That is, both students and scholars in the upgraded institutions will take on researches that will focus on improvement or creative innovations in the state; this will further translate to more growth and development.

Furthermore, the upgrade will lead to an increase in the enrolment of admission seekers in the state thereby increasing the literacy level of the state. Inadvertently, the upgrade of the institutions will also lead to job opportunities, entrepreneurship opportunities, transformation, wealth creation, innovation, improved living, and tangible economic growth in Lagos State to mention a few.

Wahab who has been at the forefront of the project had always said the Sanwo-Olu’s administration would painstakingly ensure that the quality of education in Lagos state was developed to a world-class standard, especially at the tertiary level.

In addition, communities, where these schools are located, will also experience more development and an increase in economic value.

Indeed, the duo, Governor Sanwo-Olu, and the special adviser on education SAE, Tokunbo are more committed and ready to make a historic impact in the education sector of the state.

However, there is the need for members of the society to support and contribute their quota by assisting the Sanwo-Olu administration to achieve its dream of providing a world-class educational standard to Lagosians.

Agbede, is a media consultant, who writes from Lagos.