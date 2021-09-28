Sanwo-Olu tells youths to engage in productive ventures

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday urged youths resident in Lagos to engage in productive ventures by leveraging the various entrepreneurial and financial windows being provided by his administration.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke at a one-day youth sensitisation programme organised by the office of the first lady with the theme “Youths and moral values in an evolving society: challenges and recommendation” which Ikeja, Lagos.

“The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund has intervened in over 40, 000 startups. Some people have received soft loans, some have been given grants directly, some, businesses development documents so that they can develop. It is available irrespective of who you are or where you are from provided you are a resident of Lagos,’’ said Sanwo-Olu at the event.

He said his administration would continue to create an enabling environment and space for youths in governance.

According to him, as part of efforts to empower the youths, the state government is working on ensuring curricula of higher institutions reflect future realities to prepare youths for future jobs.

Speaking also, his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said the programme was aimed at sensitising over 143 groups participating in the programme on the need to inculcate moral values, despite the challenges in Nigeria.

Welcoming the youths selected from the formal and informal sectors, she urged them to be patient, perseverance, disciplined and do the needful to make Nigeria great, encouraging them to be abreast with what is happening in their localities.

Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor, encouraged the youths to work hard and be able to process information as there were no shortcuts to success.

Guest lecturers at the event included the special adviser to governor on education, Tokunbo Wahab, president YEARN Foundation, Sola Joseph, who spoke on “youth engagement and empowerment: a panacea for restiveness and societal malaise.”