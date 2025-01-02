Revitalising NESI: Power consumer fund’s role in sustaining Nigeria’s electricity

Nigeria’s Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) continues to grapple with financial instability, driven by an unsustainable subsidy burden and insufficient market payments to Generation Companies (GenCos). As the sector teeters on the brink of liquidity crises, the Power Consumer Assistance Fund (PCAF) emerges as a critical solution, offering a structured alternative to subsidies while addressing the needs of diverse customer segments.

Current challenges in NESI

Before April 2024, NESI was under immense strain due to a frozen end-user tariff policy, which had been in effect since December 2022. This policy created a wide gap between cost-reflective tariffs and the rates charged to consumers, resulting in a massive monthly subsidy burden of approximately N262 billion. Only 9.5% of GenCos’ invoices were settled from the market, leading to cash flow shortages that caused gas suppliers to curtail supplies.

NERC’s intervention in April 2024 brought temporary relief by unfreezing tariffs for Band A customers—those guaranteed 20 hours of electricity supply daily. This adjustment increased market payments to 49.5 percent and reduced the monthly subsidy to N153 billion. However, resistance to further tariff adjustments and the government’s reluctance to revise rates for lower bands have stalled progress. By December 2024, market payments are projected to decline to 39 percent, with subsidies increasing to N200 billion.

What is the Power Consumer Assistance Fund (PCAF)?

The PCAF, established under the Electricity Act of 2023, offers a transformative approach to resolving NESI’s liquidity challenges. Unlike traditional subsidies, which blanket the entire sector, PCAF is designed to provide targeted financial support to electricity consumers while allowing Distribution Companies (DisCos) to charge cost-reflective tariffs.

Key features of PCAF:

Contributions and management:

The fund will be financed through contributions from the government and eligible customers, with rates and durations determined by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

NERC will oversee PCAF, ensuring transparent management and equitable distribution of benefits.

Universal benefits with targeted transition:

Initially, all customers will receive support through PCAF, reducing the financial burden during macroeconomic volatility.

As economic conditions stabilise, the fund will prioritise underprivileged customers, aligning with Section 122(4) of the Electricity Act.

Direct and Predictable Support:

PCAF will provide a minimum monthly subsidy of N5,000 per customer, equivalent to 25 kWh of electricity.

Low-income consumers using less than 25 kWh monthly will effectively enjoy a full subsidy, ensuring affordability while promoting efficient energy use.

Why PCAF is a game-changer

Transparency and clarity for consumers: One of the most significant advantages of PCAF is the clarity it offers. Consumers will have a clear understanding of how much financial support they receive from the government to offset their electricity bills. This transparency not only builds trust but also encourages responsible energy consumption.

Financial sustainability for DisCos and GenCos: By enabling DisCos to charge cost-reflective tariffs, PCAF ensures they can cover operational costs and meet their financial obligations to GenCos. This eliminates the persistent cash flow issues that have plagued NESI, fostering a more resilient supply chain.

Targeted support for vulnerable groups

Unlike blanket subsidies, PCAF focuses on delivering support where it is needed most. Low-income households, which typically consume minimal electricity, will benefit from full subsidies, ensuring they are not excluded from access to power.

Implementation timeline and expectations

NERC plans to activate PCAF by the first quarter of 2025. The transition period will be critical, requiring:

Robust stakeholder engagement: NERC must work closely with DisCos, consumer advocacy groups, and policymakers to ensure seamless implementation.

Stringent monitoring mechanisms: Real-time monitoring and IT systems will be deployed to track service quality and compliance.

Gradual adjustments: Tariff revisions will reflect macroeconomic conditions, ensuring consumers are not overburdened.

Conclusion

The Power Consumer Assistance Fund represents a sustainable path forward for Nigeria’s electricity sector. By replacing indiscriminate subsidies with targeted financial support, PCAF addresses NESI’s liquidity challenges while protecting vulnerable consumers.

As the sector transitions to this new model, it will be essential to maintain a balance between affordability and financial sustainability, ensuring that electricity remains accessible to all Nigerians while enabling NESI to thrive.

Adetayo Adegbemle is a public opinion commentator/analyst, researcher, and the convener of PowerUpNigeria, an Electric Power Consumer Right Advocacy Group, based in Lagos. (Twitter: @gbemle, @PowerUpNg)

