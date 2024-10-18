revisiting customer service

We recently celebrated Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary, and being a proud Nigerian, I celebrate my nation. I always celebrate Nigeria’s strides and her cultural ethos. No one can do Nollywood like we do, dress beautifully like we do, and gosh our food—that bitterleaf soup and that Amala and Gbegiri.

Does anyone do suya like we do, and why does Ijebu garri taste so well with our Nigerian roast groundnut? What about roast plantains and peanuts? Then, of course, our Jollof Rice and our shallows. Talk no more.

But I must never put my hand behind my back and pretend that all is well. I mean, let’s be fair. Nigerians are some of the most brilliant and resilient people in the world, excelling in various fields despite the numerous challenges they face at home. In the United States today, Nigerian immigrants are often held up as a model of success, not just by citizens but also by immigration officials.

Nigerians are renowned for their exceptional achievements in academia, medicine, technology, and business, contributing significantly to the workforce and society at large. Their drive, determination, and intellect have earned them admiration, with many U.S. institutions and communities encouraging others to follow the example set by Nigerian immigrants.

The story of Nigerian excellence abroad is a testament to the untapped potential within the country, waiting to be fully unleashed. Yet, despite these global accolades, it’s essential to acknowledge that this brilliance thrives in the face of adversity, a reality we must confront if we are to unlock the full potential of our nation.

He picked up my plates and walked away. I had not gone even one quarter way of my Amala, and just like that, my Okra and unfortunate goat bones were all honed in a New York minute. As an eternal optimist, I was certain that he would soon be back with fresh Amala, heavenly goat, and a fresh serving of shrimp Okro. He honestly did not return.

This was to the amazement of co-travellers on the table. Nigerians are impossible, said one of my co-travellers. Hmmm… was all I could say. Then, in a flurry, another waiter came to clear my fellow travellers’ plates. So I used the opportunity to tell her about the goat situation. Worse was to come. Oh, sorry, this new arrival of a waiter said. But you should have known, madam. Goats are like that. How dare she accuse goats falsely? So, I proceeded to educate her on the qualities of goat meat. “I buy it all the time, I said to her. Goat is not always sans meat, except that’s the off portion you instructed the butcher to give you. Shamefaced, she told me a lame sorry. Then she proceeded to do nothing about it. I left this place hungry, and my plate of lunch cost the organisers 24,000 naira. Truly sad.

Customer service is truly still finding its way through a lot of Nigerian businesses and still not succeeding. No one in a hospitality interest should ever have to say to a customer that’s how goat is.

Turn the tables. I am in Nairobi, Kenya. Unhappy with how a meal was served and the quality, I began to complain. A Kenyan man eating with his family drew the attention of an assistant manager. We are a tourist country, he said. I want you to have good memories of Kenya.

Soon, the entire kitchen was offering me this and that and apologising. I had a complimentary drink for every meal throughout my five-day stay in Nairobi. Enough said!

Eugenia Abu Social Issues

