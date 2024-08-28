Reviewing NGOs activities to achieve humanitarian set objectives

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are globally structured to provide free humanitarian services for the well-being of the needy and vulnerable in society without expecting anything in return. Today, there are an estimated 10 million non-governmental organisations (NGOs) worldwide and over 46,000 NGOs registered in Nigeria, with various nomenclatures and programs, according to records at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), tailored to meet the needs and aspirations of the poor across the country.

The term NGO was fashioned out by the United Nations in 1945 to distinguish between government and private organisations, such as the International Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders. NGOs are funded through grants and special support from both local and foreign donors aimed at fostering pro-poor policy, enhancing service delivery, and promoting transparent governance.

NGOs operate independently from the state and are also known as non-state actors. They have garnered significant public trust due to their altruistic philosophy, with their scopes ranging from international to local levels. NGOs focus on various thematic areas such as the environment, health, gender, governance, democracy, policies, socio-economic issues, and child abuse, among others. They often collaborate and partner with necessary bodies to impact the lives of women, men, youth, vulnerable groups, and policy and decision-makers.

The impacts of NGOs on national development span across governance, health, the environment, economics, legal issues, cultural aspects, religion, and social development. These efforts aim to alleviate the suffering of the poorest in society. In addressing national development issues such as poverty, inequality, unemployment, low income, poor health, environmental degradation, corruption, and bad leadership, NGOs, with support from donor agencies, philanthropists, and partners, implement projects to improve living standards and promote good health.

However, some scepticism surrounds NGOs due to instances of misuse of funds. Some NGOs have been accused of diverting funds intended for the needy to personal use, which has led to doubts about their credibility and integrity. This malpractice has discouraged some philanthropists from sponsoring their activities. Issues of transparency, accountability, and resource management have also raised concerns. With many NGOs operating in the same space, there can be duplication of efforts, competition for resources, and lack of coordination, leading to inefficiencies and wasted resources.

In Nigeria, NGOs have contributed significantly to national development, with many of them addressing critical issues that affect the social well-being of various demographics and across diverse sectors. Specifically, it is noteworthy that many of these organisations have done a lot in covering gaps in the absence of financial wherewithal on the part of the government. As such, one can conclude that the roles of NGOs in society are just as important as those of the government. However, the issues identified as challenges affecting NGOs continue to linger.

The transparency of NGOs’ operations in Nigeria became suspicious and questionable in 2019, when the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, criticised some NGOs for misconduct. A bill sponsored by Hon. Buba Jubrin in the 8th National Assembly was part of efforts aimed at regulating their operations. The House also assented to a motion to investigate the total number of NGOs and their sources of funding. This development followed the Nigerian Army’s shutdown of Action Against Hunger’s operations, accusing the NGO of aiding Boko Haram insurgents.

For example, Ogun State has over 69 registered NGOs geared towards uplifting the lives of the vulnerable in society. Among the NGOs operating in the state is the Inaolaji Humane Foundation (IHF), improving the well-being of the less privileged in the state.

This foundation has remained reliable and transparent since its establishment in 2020 by Prophet Emmanuel Inaolaji. It began operations in Oyo State and expanded to Lagos and Ogun. The foundation has empowered thousands of vulnerable people through medical outreach and the provision of cash, food items, and working equipment. The organisation believes in the transformative power of love and kindness to bless humanity.

Many who lost hope among the widows, widowers, orphans, the less privileged, and the elderly have had their hopes rekindled through the humanitarian support of the NGOs. IHF empowers many less privileged in its locality to be self-reliant. The organisation distributes food items to the elderly to mitigate food insecurity and visits schools for special needs, even across communities in Oyo State. It carries out free medical outreaches for people with eye conditions and high blood pressure in Ogun State. Additionally, the foundation provides school materials to assist pupils in their educational pursuits.

Considering the invaluable roles and contributions of NGOs to the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry and their efforts at ensuring sustainable growth and development, it is imperative for the government at all levels, as well as philanthropists and well-meaning individuals, to collaborate with the NGOs towards achieving this onerous task, as governments cannot do it alone.

It is advisable that the government at all levels should monitor the activities of NGOs as their numbers keep increasing daily in the country. Lawmakers should also enact laws that would further check NGOs’ mode of operations and fundraising and ensure that they remain accountable, so as to curb fund diversion that might truncate the very essence of NGOs in improving the socio-economic well-being of the country.

Gafar Alabi, a public affairs commentator, writes from Abiola-Way, Abeokuta, Ogun State, capital.