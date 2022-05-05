Revamping Workers’ Day in Nigeria

May 1 is set aside as international Workers’ Day, which is also referred to as May Day and Labour Day. In most countries, Labour Day is an annual celebration of workers and the working classes supported by the international labour movement.

May Day arose from the campaign for improved working hours (eight-hour workday) and conditions for employees, which culminated in a strike on the 1st of May. This prompted a Labour Union Movement protest on May 4, 1886, in Haymarket Square, Chicago, Illinois, calling for a maximum of eight hours of work per day, the eradication of child labour, and an end to employer abuses. The protest resulted in the deaths of some protestors and the dispersal of the crowd by police officers. Even though the goal of the union to regulate the number of working-day hours was not realised until the late 1880s, the protest remains a landmark in the history of Workers Day as we know it today.

International Workers’ Day is observed as a national holiday every year in over 140 nations.

Workers’ Day was first declared in Nigeria by the Kano State People Redemption Party Government in 1980, and it became a national holiday in 1981.

On this day, people usually gather with friends and family to commemorate the workers and labourers, whose crucial job keeps countries and businesses operating smoothly around the world.

On Workers’ Day in Nigeria, the President, governors, and Nigeria Labour Congress, among others, give speeches to the public and workers.

This year’s Workers’ Day is not an exception because there were events at various locations in the country to commemorate the day.

While many people converge on the stadium to participate in several events organised by the school, labour unions, and various institutions, some use the day to relax.

Most workers have forgotten the essence of celebrating the day. Most Nigerians now consider Labour Day as a long weekend to spend with family and friends, an opportunity to take a brief vacation, or at the absolute least, a day to honour all employees and speak up for improved working conditions.

Although Nigeria commemorates Workers’ Day, the working sectors still need to be revamped. People, including so-called workers and their unions, are unaware of the meaning and significance of this historical holiday, and why should employees be celebrating Workers’ Day when they are suffering from poor working conditions, low wages, and bonuses? There are louche salary scales and bonuses in many industries and states around the country, as well as irregular salary payments, worker neglect, welfare, and poor governance and management towards workers.

This year’s Workers’ Day took place at a time when the labour movement was facing significant problems. Some of these problems result in strike actions embarked upon by labour unions.

A good example of workers’ agitation for their rights is that of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied Educational Institutions, and National Association of Academic Technologists. They have been on strike for over two months, resulting in the closure of public universities across the country.

In a bid to support the union, the Central Working Committee of the Nigeria Labour Congress last month gave the Federal Government an ultimatum of 21 days to resolve the ongoing strike of the union but this proved abortive. The committee has also threatened to embark on a three-day warning strike if the government fails to concede to the unions’ demands.

Workers have been demanding their rights in one way or the other, and this phenomenon is not strange to the Nigerian government. Over the years, Nigerian civil servants have played a vital role in ensuring that government policies result in quality services for Nigerians.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation at the May Day event, which was held in Abuja to honour Workers’ Day, brushed aside the current strike action by four tertiary institution-based unions and the uncertainties surrounding the pricing of Premium Motor Spirit.

Instead, the President, who was represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, highlighted the payment of salaries since his election as a great accomplishment. He buttressed that the administration has never underrated the significance of labour.

I will ask then: how do the administration value workers? By reducing their purchasing power? By not providing social amenities? By high level of insecurity in the country? Definitely NO. Salaries are not going up but rather reducing. This is because of the negative effect of inflation on the purchasing power of the people. The price of everything went up right, from basic amenities of food, clothing, and shelter to workplace health issues not going away, productivity is not going up, and we are in the midst of a paradigm shift in the way we work.

Remote work, compressed work hours, and a smaller workforce are all the rage these days due to the economic situation fuelled by the epileptic power supply and the high cost of diesel. The ongoing hardships and tribulations of Nigerian workers will continue as long as billions of naira allocated for employees is squandered and misappropriated.

There is, therefore, the need to urgently overhaul the institutions and institutional policies in Nigeria to ensure that workers enjoy their dividend of labour, instead of mere celebration that does not in any way address the need for workers’ welfare.

Busayo Aderounmu is an economist and researcher.