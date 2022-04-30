Workers day: I feel your pains, Atiku tells organised labour

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, has described as unbearable the pains and pang of hunger, hyper inflation, mass unemployment and insecurity challenges that Nigerian workers encounter in their daily lives, but says there’s hope from this socio-economic slope.

Atiku who is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant in the 2023 election said this in a special message marking the May Day 2022 released in Abuja by his Media office.

The Wazirin Adamawa enjoined workers and all Nigerians to know that he feels their pains and would do the utmost to better their lots, if given an opportunity to lead the country.

He also admonished the Nigerian workers at all levels, and all sectors from the federal, state, local governments and private sector to “adopt a new approach in industrial relations, and dispute resolution by pursuing labour-friendly policies and positions that will guarantee improved national productivity, better working conditions for workers, particularly low-income staff and casual workers who have suffered so much anguish and pains in their daily working lives and living.”

Atiku expressed concern that wages and salaries have remained static, food scarcity and inflation abound everywhere, children are out of school due to no fault of theirs, farmers can no longer go to farm for fear of bandits, traders cannot commute freely without being abducted, no energy to power industries and companies are shutting down geometrically; all conspired as burden on the citizenry.

“But all hope is not lost. We need not be forlorn; time is ripe to vote out bad governance and Nigerian workers should lead the way with their voter’s cards at the next polls, to ensure the return of better days,” he said.

The former vice president praised the resilience and determination of Nigerian workers, despite the myriad of man-made challenges confronting them.

“Nigerians are hardworking and industrious people, who can compete with the best in the world given a conducive atmosphere and good work environment: good training, welfare package and enabling laws,” the PDP presidential aspirant said.

He urged Nigerian workers to keep hope alive, cultivate a new spirit of patriotism that will be geared towards nation building and peace.

The Waziri Adamawa appealed to the federal and state governments to work harder to bring the Academic Staff Union of Universities, and other striking labour unions back to the negotiation table in the interest of the Nigerian youths, and the educational system of the country, which is dying gradually due to these incessant labour unrests.

“Our country shall fare very well in the coming years if as a nation and people, our leaders and citizens imbibe a new spirit and approach in our attitude to managing the workplace, corporate governance and our nation’s wealth,” he said.