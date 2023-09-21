Remote work and your health

With the increase in fuel prices from below N200 to above N600 per litre in the past three months, lots of offices and organizations are considering fewer working days for their personnel. For example, the Nigerian Colleges of Education lecturers’ union directed its members to work only two days a week over rising fuel prices.

Remote work is now not just a trend but an alternative work life, but even in Nigeria, we know it has its challenges, like power, internet access, and a convenient workspace. One of the benefits of working from an office is that you might not have too many different generators on at the same time, which can be very distracting, especially in residential areas. Unless you’re staying in a high-end gated estate, the second disadvantage of remote work that is very clear to us is the level of internet service. One advantage of an office is that they always provide high service, which most people at home cannot afford, but there are many other disadvantages to working from home.

Remote work still feels like a cheat code for a higher quality of life.

Live and work anywhere.

Improved health and well-being

More time with your friends and family

less time commuting and wasting life.

The future of living is having the freedom to live.

“Your work-life balance directly impacts how productive and creative you are.”

Remote work can be more productive, lucrative, and good for your mental health. It can also be more cost-effective.

Many workers believe that remote work flexibility will provide a better work-life balance as well as benefits such as improved health and happiness.

For others, they believe that;

Remote work makes you less productive and less innovative.

Remote Work is making you age faster.

Not commuting is bad for your mental health.

It’s amazing what a change of environment and geographic location can do for your mental and physical health when we consider different aspects.

Remote Work Health Impact

Remote work has become increasingly popular, especially in recent years. While remote work offers numerous benefits, including increased flexibility and reduced commute time, it can also have an impact on your health. Here are some of the ways remote work can affect your health and what you can do to maintain a healthy lifestyle:

Sedentary lifestyle: Remote work often involves sitting for long periods, which can lead to a sedentary lifestyle. Lack of physical activity can contribute to weight gain, muscle loss, and an increased risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. To combat this, it is critical to incorporate regular exercise into your routine. Take breaks to stretch, go for a walk, or engage in home workouts.

Poor ergonomics: Working from home may mean using makeshift workstations that are not ergonomically designed. Improper posture and uncomfortable setups can lead to back, neck, and shoulder pain. To minimize the risk, invest in an ergonomic chair, use a standing desk if possible, and ensure that your screen is at eye level.

Social isolation: Remote work can be isolating, especially if you live alone or have limited social interactions. Lack of social connection can hurt mental health, leading to feelings of loneliness and depression. Make an effort to stay connected with colleagues and friends through video calls, online communities, or social activities outside of work hours.

Blurred work-life boundaries: When working from home, it can be challenging to establish clear boundaries between work and personal life. This can lead to longer working hours, increased stress, and difficulty separating work-related worries from personal time. Create a designated workspace, set specific working hours, and establish a routine to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Distractions and productivity: Remote work environments can be filled with distractions, such as household chores, family members, or pets. These distractions can hinder productivity and increase stress levels. To enhance focus, create a dedicated workspace, establish rules with members, and use techniques such as time blocking or the Pomodoro Technique.

Mental health challenges: Remote work can pose unique mental health challenges. The lack of face-to-face interactions, increased pressure to perform, and feelings of isolation can contribute to stress, anxiety, and burnout. Prioritize self-care activities, practice stress management techniques like meditation or deep breathing exercises, and seek support from friends, family, or professional resources when needed.

It’s important to be mindful of these potential health effects and take proactive steps to maintain a healthy lifestyle while working remotely. Remember to prioritize self-care, establish a routine, and find a balance between work and private life to ensure your well-being.

Don’t let remote work get the best of you. It is critical to establish a routine so that you do not find yourself working frantically.

Stick to a schedule and make sure you take breaks.

Your productivity and mental health will thank you.

At the end of the day, remote work is here to stay, at least for some professions and at least in some hybrids. What we can do is find a way to improve it over time for some provisions, especially for the laptop middle class. Coming to work five days a week is no longer necessary for those not in manufacturing, and those in banking might not be so lucky.

In an age of remote work, prioritizing physical activity can be increasingly difficult. There are health benefits to maintaining physical activity, and it can positively impact your work performance.

The good news is that with a little planning and discipline, you can regain control of your life, restore balance, and reap the benefits of remote work.

The Edo State government has mandated its workers to work three days a week: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, and the rest of the days will be remote working. Also, schools will only be open three days a week; this might be the new beginning, and many more states might follow.

Not everyone benefits from remote work, and one reason for this is that not everyone has the appropriate residents at their disposal to create a working space where they can have a certain level of peace to function optimally. Some people share their homes with a large number of people.

Remember to Take care of your health.

Exercise regularly, rest well, and prioritize sleep for at least 7 hours a day.

Don’t let remote work compromise your well-being. Your Health is invaluable!

Remote Work Tip:

Vitamin D is crucial for your body and your mental health. Take breaks, open your windows, and let the sun do its magic!

“Your ability to influence your organization depends on the relationship that you establish with it.”

Remember, don’t use remote work as an excuse to isolate yourself.

A reminder to get up, drink some water, eat some food, and take a walk around the block if you’ve been at this for a bit. Work can be overwhelming and high adrenaline, and we’ll see it regularly chew people up.

Don’t play with your mental health.