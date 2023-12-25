Randle family holds thanksgiving in London and Lagos

On Sunday 13th August 2023 the Randle family held their annual Thanksgiving at All Hallows’ Gospel Oak Church, Savernake Road, Hampstead, London NW3 2JP. The Vicar of the Church, Rev. Guy Pope conducted special prayers for the departed members of the family:

(i) Mr. Alfred Adesina Randle

(ii) Chief Romanes Adewale Randle

(iii) Dr. Isaac Ayo Randle

(iv) Mrs. Mary Adekemi Lardner

(v) Mr. Huxley Sofoluwe Randle

(vi) Mrs. Efuntomi Johnson

(vii) Mr. Felix Ladipo Randle

(viii) Madam Fanny Ajoke Randle

(ix) Mrs. Abigail Majekodunmi

(x) Chief Joseph Koshoniola Randle.

The Vicar also offered prayers for the 276 Chibok girls who were abducted nine years ago but many of whom are still in captivity.

The occasion also marked the posthumous birthday of Mr. Alfred Adesina Randle who was born on 12th August 1884 (and died at the age of 92 on 17th April 1976); and posthumous birthday of Chief J.K. Randle who was born on 28th July 1909 and died at the age of 47 on 17th December 1956.

During the service, prayers were also offered to mark the 40th anniversary of the passing away of Mrs. Abigail Mojibola Majekodunmi who died on 12th August 1983. She was born on 15th June 1905 and died at the age of 78.

Afterwards, a reception was held at the Church followed by lunch at the Garden Gate Pub, 14 Southend Road, Hampstead Heath, London NW3 2QE.

The Vicar was dynamite. He held the congregation spellbound. The Homily was refreshingly inspirational. As for the Sermon it ticked all the boxes. Its theme was “LIST” – we keep sending God lists of things we want him to do for us but we never send the list of what we are going to do for the Almighty. Fortunately, he does not need anything from us !! Hence, it does not matter to him. Nevertheless, he provides us with all our needs – both material and spiritual. The Sermon delivered a powerful message:

“Real blood is thicker than pure water.”

Repeat: “REAL BLOOD IS THICKER THAN PURE WATER”

As for Satan, he gets really angry when he sees happy families savouring the bond of selfless love and unity of purpose anchored on compassion. Satan loathes families in which joy, happiness, trust and harmony prevail.

The Vicar also delivered a very poignant message from The First Epistle General of Peter:

1st Peter 1: 18 – 19, 22

“Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers; But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.”

“Seeing ye have purified your souls in obeying the truth through the Spirit unto unfeigned love of the brethren, see that ye love one another with a pure heart fervently.”

1st Peter 2 : 1 – 3

“Wherefore laying aside all malice, and all guile, and hypocrisies, and envies, and all evil speaking.

As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby. If so, ye have tasted that the Lord is gracious.

1st Peter 3 : 8-9

“Finally, be ye all of one mind, having compassion one of another, love as brethren, be pitiful, be courteous:”

Not rendering evil for evil, or railing for railing: but contrariwise blessing; knowing that ye are thereunto called, that ye should inherit a blessing.”

1 Peter 4 : 9 “Use hospitality one to another without grudging.”

What was most remarkable is that the Golden Gate Pub has somehow preserved its alluring ambience – going back almost six decades to when I was a student and living in a bedsitter on the other side of Hampstead Heath – 59 Glenmore Road, NW3.

These vignettes are still pasted all over the cosy bar and expansive garden:

(i) “We must be willing to let go of the life we planned so as to have the life that is waiting for us.” – Joseph Campbell

(ii) “Satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment; full effort is full victory.” – Mahatma Gandhi

(iii) “The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, but wiser people (are) so full of doubts.” – Bertrand Russell

(iv) “If you have built castles in the air, your work needs not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them.” – George Bernard Shaw

(v) “One man with courage is a majority.” – Thomas Jefferson