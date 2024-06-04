Public-private partnerships for inclusive growth across Africa

By Ota Akhigbe

Africa is a land of striking differences. Towering buildings shoot up high in cities like Lagos and Nairobi, yet millions of people still do not have clean water or basic healthcare. The continent is full of young people with a lot of promise and has a huge amount of natural resources. But fulfilling the ambitious agenda set out in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) seems like a big challenge. However, what if the key to unlocking Africa’s full potential and creating a great future for everyone is not with only one group of people but by working together in a significant way?

Although governments hold the power to set policy and establish frameworks, they often lack the resources and agility needed to implement large-scale projects. On the other hand, the private sector possesses the expertise, innovation, and financial muscle to drive progress. However, fragmented efforts often yield limited impact. Strategic partnerships between these two sectors can bridge this gap, leveraging their unique strengths for a shared purpose.

A shared responsibility

SDG targets like eradicating poverty and hunger, ensuring quality education and healthcare for all, and promoting gender equality cannot be achieved by governments alone. The private sector has a critical role to play in investing in sustainable practices, creating decent jobs, and fostering inclusive economic growth.

Strategic partnerships can unlock this potential. Consider the challenge of improving access to clean water and sanitation (SDG 6). Public-private partnerships can bring together government expertise in infrastructure planning with private sector innovation and financing. This collaboration can lead to the development of efficient water treatment plants, distribution networks, and sanitation facilities, reaching even the most remote communities.

Building bridges, not silos: Strategies for effective collaboration

The success of any partnership hinges on open communication and a shared vision. Transparency and trust are paramount. Both public and private entities must be upfront about their goals and expectations. Clear communication channels are essential to fostering trust and addressing challenges promptly. Effective partnerships also operate under a shared risk and reward model. Think of it as a win-win scenario where all parties benefit from success. Carefully designed risk-reward structures incentivize long-term commitment from all stakeholders.

Beyond financial resources, the private sector brings a wealth of expertise to the table. Capacity building and knowledge transfer empower public entities. The private sector can share its knowledge in project management, supply chain optimisation, and marketing strategies, leading to increased efficiency and effectiveness in public service delivery.

Additionally, focusing on long-term sustainability should be a guiding principle. Partnerships should look beyond quick fixes and prioritise solutions with lasting impact. Integrating sustainability considerations into project design and implementation ensures that the benefits reach future generations. We can build bridges, not silos, by fostering effective collaboration that unlocks Africa’s full potential by following these strategies.

Collaboration for innovation

The private sector is a powerhouse of innovation. Partnering with governments can create an environment where new ideas and technologies flourish. Telemedicine innovations developed by tech startups are reaching rural communities, thanks to partnerships with government health agencies seeking to expand healthcare access (SDG 3).

The benefits extend beyond healthcare. Partnerships can accelerate the development of renewable energy solutions (SDG 7) and support sustainable agricultural practices (SDG 2), crucial steps towards a greener, more resilient Africa.

Examples in action

Just imagine that instead of flickering kerosene lamps in a remote village, the houses are lit up by clean, bright lights thanks to a brand-new solar power system. This once-cut-off community can now enjoy reliable electricity, all thanks to a powerful partnership between the government and private companies. This is just one example of how working together can bring positive change to Africa. Similar partnerships are making a difference in areas like clean water access, renewable energy solutions, telemedicine, and sustainable farming practices.

More than money

Effective partnerships go beyond financial contributions. The private sector brings valuable expertise in project management, supply chain optimisation, and marketing strategies. Sharing this know-how with public entities can lead to more efficient resource allocation, improved service delivery, and ultimately, a greater impact on the lives of ordinary Africans.

The leadership we need

For partnerships to succeed, strong leadership from both sides is essential. It requires CEOs and managing directors to champion sustainability as a core value, understanding that it’s not just the right thing to do but also good business. It also means governments creating a transparent and enabling environment for businesses to invest in long-term solutions.

Leading the way

The future of Africa rests on our ability to collaborate effectively. As business leaders, we have a responsibility to step up and forge strategic partnerships with governments. We should harness the combined power of the public and private sectors to unlock Africa’s full potential and create a sustainable future for all.

About the Author:

Ota Akhigbe is a results-oriented leader with over 15 years of experience driving impactful change across diverse sectors. She is passionate about leveraging strategic partnerships for a more prosperous and equitable Africa.