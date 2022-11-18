Prioritising your health-wealth

I recently did a survey, asking 10 people how they felt about the economic and political landscape of Nigeria and the state of the global economy.

2022 has been quite stretching and demanding and going by the things happening around the world, especially with investments, it has become more important to be intentional about protecting your energy and your mental health.

My findings revealed that about 8 out of 10 people are currently seriously stressed, not only because of financial or money issues but specifically because of the economic situation in Nigeria, as well as the emotional stress that comes from watching the news or trending stories on the streets of social media.

Some of the most commonly mentioned stressors include:

-The impact of inflation is characterised by an increase in the cost of goods and services.

-Loss of investment funds in what had appeared as viable investment vehicles.

-A lull in business activities.

-Lack of profitable business opportunities.

-The uncertainty about the future.

Quite a number of people mentioned that their mental health is on the decline, similar to what they faced during the pandemic. It’s been a lot to deal with, to be honest.

In the quest for making ends meet and making efforts at making and managing money, it is very important to pause and talk about physical (health) wealth today.

Without mincing words, the vitality of the mind and having a healthy body are very crucial for creating financial wealth.

Ever heard of this often-quoted phrase, “Health is wealth”?

Rohit Sharma also said, “Good health is a crown on the head of a well person that only a sick person can see.”

Physical wealth is about intentionally nurturing and investing in your physical and mental health.

Yes, I know the goal is to secure the bag and keep increasing your financial wealth (that’s what I teach anyway), but beyond that, it is important to take care of your body, soul, and spirit, because those three make building financial wealth easier.

What’s your self-care routine like? Do you make out time for meditation or reflective moments? How physically wealthy are you? Are you intentional about what you eat? Do you often exercise? When was the last time you got your medical checkup done? Life shouldn’t just be all about work and being in a rat race for survival.

You need to take proper care of yourself emotionally, mentally, and otherwise. It’s okay to serve, give, and be there for others, but you also need to prioritise your own well-being. Don’t feel guilty about taking some of your earnings for self-care investments as your budget permits.

Investing in yourself could mean spending part of your budget to buy a piece of jewelry, shoes, or gadgets you’ve always admired.

It could be going away for the weekend to a relaxing location in order to reflect and simply enjoy some desired levels of serenity.

It could even be as serious as purchasing a book that touches on an area of need or enrolling in a course that will make you unwind. Your choice!

Work hard, rest hard, and play hard because without being in a good state of mind, your productivity levels will drop, and so will your ability to make more money.

Beyond physical health, be intentional about your mental health too. You need a clear head to generate cash flow that will help you lead an amazing life. You need clear and succinct strategies to build wealth and become financially independent.

The remote of your life’s TV is in your hands, and while you can flip from channel to channel and curate exactly what you would love to watch, you may decide to shut things down temporarily when necessary and take a break.

I am happy the yuletide season is around the corner; there’s this unexplainable joy that comes with it.

We will get into core financial conversations again next week, but for this week, my admonition is simple, please prioritise your health; physical and mental.