President Bola Tinubu: His Labyrinth and journey to fulfilment

After much conjecture, the highly regarded king maker himself in the political history of our country officially declared his desire to become king on January 10, 2022. Of course, his aim wouldn’t be without many detractors for such a powerful generalissimo in Nigeria’s political arena.

However, as a master strategist himself, there is no doubt that he was ready for everything that was to come with his ambitious mission because he is a visionary leader with years of expertise.

You will agree with me that becoming the leader of a country is not an easy task and should not be left to inexperienced politicians or mediocre people who only want to use the problems of the populace to gain power. Instead, the position should go to someone with the knowledge, experience, skills, influence, and resources necessary for such a huge task.

Despite the man’s obvious track record of excellence, he was deemed unqualified to pursue or accept the position, which gave rise to a number of smear campaigns and propaganda against him. He was nevertheless unfazed, unruffled, and focused, keeping his eyes set on the objective and the mission as a general would if he had arrived at the battlefront prepared.

Even though President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has over 30 years of experience in politics and rose to prominence for his role in the fight to revalidate the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was widely believed to have been won by Chief MKO Abiola of the SDP, there were still reservations over his readiness to oversee the biggest economy on the continent, a country with over 200 million citizens.

A response he provided during his campaign appearances in which he explained how he intended to use his Midas touch on every aspect of the country while getting started right away once elected.

It is safe to say that President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has put an end to wagging tongues with his clarity of thought, sense of purpose, and actions in just two weeks since his inauguration. After winning the election that were reportedly the toughest, fiercest, and keenly contested with 8.79m votes. Some of us who believe in his leadership abilities kept our ground despite the opposition of some young people. That move wasn’t without harsh criticism, but I’m delighted the tides are turning.

Read also: Official corruption in Nigeria judiciary

Actually, there has never been a better time to be proudly BATified than right now, as we are already seeing “Idan’s doings” that are causing even skeptics to alter their minds, aligning and recognizing the President’s readiness to lead the country to a higher level of prosperity. Even more so, I’m prouder of having been the youngest national delegate to vote for the seasoned administrator, reputable technocrat, and astute politician during the party primaries.

This vote then brought him to the general election, where he was met with a barrage of criticism from the public and incursions from the opposition parties.

President Bola Tinubu can be said to have received a lot of backlash and criticisms despite his unwavering love and passion for the youths, which is evident in his many policies and initiatives as well as promises of cabinet composition and appointments, which he has already started right from the day of the inauguration.

However, he was not looking for approval from the mob as he believes his work would do the work. Most likely because he has a history of not receiving things on a silver platter but ultimately being valued for them.

It’s understandable why he became famous for his saying that “power is not served a la carte.” His situation is comparable to the proverb “the stone that the builders rejected becomes the cornerstone of the house.”

By implementing the various initiatives he has planned, he will, as stated in his manifesto, bring about social justice, equality of opportunity, and prosperity for all.

Since taking office, the President has demonstrated a high level of preparation for the position, which has undoubtedly earned praise from even his avowed critics.

He endured criticism the entire time, but he refused to let it deter him from the goal and mission. Instead, he continued forging the political alliances and gaining the influence required for the tremendous task. That level of focus and shrewdness is what one would anticipate from a visionary.

Just two weeks after taking office, he has “hit the ground running” by assenting three bills into law (the electricity bill, the access to higher education act/student interest-free loan, and the data protection bill), and he has taken concrete steps to address the country’s economic crisis.

Results are now starting to become apparent. Not only is he working to improve the economy, but he has also changed the security architecture of our country with the recent appointment of new service chiefs who are prepared to collaborate with the president to address security issues facing our country.

His selection of seasoned technocrats, young people, and experienced people for sensitive jobs is also noteworthy and a sign of his commitment to keeping his promises.

For the success of Nigeria and her people, the President is poised to work on a number of issues, including national security, fiscal and monetary policy, industrial policy, foreign policy, judicial reforms, youth and women’s empowerment, and education. With these measures in place, I am positive beyond a shadow of a doubt that Nigeria will improve for all of us.

I therefore, humbly implore all well-meaning Nigerians to put aside their differences and work together to build a greater country where we may all live in peace and prosperity. At this rate, Nigerians would undoubtedly clamour for an encore from this great man by the conclusion of the next four years.

Together, let us walk it; together, let us renew hope.

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Falana is a permanent board member, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB)