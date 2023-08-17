PFASs management in Nigeria: Emerging contaminant of human and environmental health interest

Do you ever think of what your everyday products are made of? Do you know what becomes of them following every single use?

It is understandable that you do not pay attention to all these because there are a lot more pressing issues but, the seemingly little things we neglect are what becomes a major problem for us. Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFASs), a group of synthetic chemicals widely used in various industrial and consumer products, have become a looming threat to the global environment and public health.

With their strong chemical bonds, PFASs resist degradation, accumulating in soil, water, and wildlife, leading to widespread contamination.

Joe Allen, a Harvard researcher termed PFASs “forever chemicals” because of their persistent characteristics. Also, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) proposed to designate two of the most widely used PFASs (perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS)) as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as “Superfund.”

A 2012 study by Sindiku and other co-authors indicated the emergence of PFASs from different regions in Nigeria, highlighting the presence of PFAS in wastewater sludge and its adverse impact on communities.

The contamination is primarily attributed to industrial activities, including manufacturing, and medical facility use. The result from this study showed a low concentration (14 to 540 pg/g) of the PFASs studied compared to other industrialized nations.

The recent extensive use of PFASs in everyday items like non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, and firefighting foam is believed to have made this situation more compounding.

In addition, insufficient database, and recent studies on PFASs in Nigeria is a challenge preventing us to know where we stand regarding this contaminant of emerging concern.

Environmental impacts are evident as PFASs contamination seeps into water bodies and agricultural lands.

Local ecosystems suffer severe disruption, with fish and other aquatic life absorbing PFASs and transferring them up the food chain. Drinking water sources, vital for millions of Nigerians, will be compromised, jeopardizing their well-being if there is an increased concentration of PFASs.

The health implications are equally alarming. Studies have linked PFAS exposure to various health problems, including cancer, reproductive disorders, immune system suppression, and developmental issues in children.

Recently, PFASs is becoming a subject of interest for many Nigerians following social media awareness on human exposure which is linked to the use of non-stick cookware.

Hence, the need for effective PFASs management which requires a multi-stakeholder approach, involving government agencies, environmental and health organizations, industries, NGOs, research institutions, communities, citizens, legal bodies, and international organizations.

Collaborative efforts, data sharing, and active participation from all stakeholders are essential to mitigate PFASs contamination and protect the environment and public health.

Currently, the comprehensive regulations to manage PFASs use, and disposal are lacking. The absence of standardized monitoring and remediation procedures further complicates the problem.

To combat PFASs contamination in Nigeria, coordinated efforts from the government, environmental agencies, industries, and citizens are imperative. Implementing effective regulations, promoting cleaner production methods, and adopting safer alternatives can help reduce PFASs usage and prevent further pollution.

Equally vital is raising public awareness about PFASs risks and encouraging active participation in addressing the issue.

Addressing PFASs contamination in Nigeria requires urgent action to safeguard both the environment and public health.

By acknowledging the severity of the problem and working together, Nigeria can pave the way for a cleaner and safer future, protecting its citizens and preserving its natural treasures for generations to come.

Popoola is a PhD student of Crop, Soil and Environmental Science at Auburn University, Auburn Alabama, USA and can be reached at popoolatemitope2@gmail.com