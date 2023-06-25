PBAT: 30 days of action

The Heinz Guderian Way:

Blitzkrieg,” a German word meaning “Lightning War,” was Germany’s strategy to avoid a long war in the first phase of World War II in Europe. Germany’s strategy was to defeat its opponents in a series of short campaigns. The blitzkrieg was a form of military operation developed by an innovative member of the German military – Heinz Guderian – shortly before World War II.

During the invasion of Poland, Western journalists adopted the term blitzkrieg to describe this form of armored warfare. The term had appeared in 1935, in a German military periodical Deutsche Wehr (German Defense), in connection to quick or lightning warfare. The term today is synonymous with speed and efficiency.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prepared for the office of the President for eight years at the minimum and his strides in office shows he is ready for the task ahead .

In 30 days he has removed or suspended officials that have been under performing or sabotaging the economy. First is the Governor of the Central Bank Godwin Emefiele who most Nigerians agree has done a lot to mismanage the national economy. Under him the financial system became very ‘rotten’ and unproductive. His currency redesign policy set the economy back for many years.

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday 23 June 2023 in Paris, France, described Nigeria’s financial system under the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, as “rotten.” He cited the difficulty in the flow of forex in and out of the country, saying it enriched a few people while impoverishing the vast majority of Nigerians.“The financial system was rotten. Few people were making away with our money…that is gone now; the man (Emefiele) is in the hands of the authorities,” Tinubu said at his first Diaspora engagement with Nigerians living in France.

Read also: Lagos deputy governor denies taking oath of allegiance in USA to renounce Nigerian citizen

Security Challenges:

“We have security challenges in the country. Maybe that is how they are fuelling insecurity; we have to look at everything. We will change the financial system; it will work for you.” According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) the fastest way to strangle terrorists and terrorism is to snuff out their source of funding and they would soon collapse.

The Lagos Model for the New Nigeria:

The President promised to replicate what he did in Lagos by increasing the monthly revenues of Lagos from N600 million to N50 billion.

In these 30 days PBAT has retired all the Service and Intelligence Chiefs and replaced them with his men. Also retired are the Inspector General of Police and the Controller General of the Customs.

Petroleum subsidy is gone , while power generation is now liberalised for all interested to play in that space. The President and his team are plucking the low hanging fruits and we applaud him for this.

However, the issue of corruption is still untouched. The suspension or the sacking of the EFCC boss , Abdullrasheed Bawa would not suffice. Many controversial and spurious contracts during the past administration need to be probed but moving forward should be the focus of the government.

One is glad to know that PBAT says “Whether you voted for me or you didn’t vote for me, I am your president. By the grace of God, I have to work on your behalf,” he explained. The President who described Nigeria’s challenges as “enormous,” said he was prepared for the job ahead of him.

“The challenges are enormous. But do we have hope? Yes. With perseverance, determination and persistence, we can achieve whatever we desire.” says PBAT.

To those that described PBAT as frail and weak in health the man in the saddle seems to have stamina conmusurate to his age of 70 plus years. The momentum of the first 30 days is commendable. Can this be maintained for the next 4/8 years ? Fingers are crossed and results are expected eagerly.

Inflation and Economic Pressure:

We hope the President is aware that the removal of fuel subsidy has triggered price hike for everything on the shelves. However the 40% increase in electricity tarrif would end up doing more harm than good for the system. If more people are thrown into the labour market as a result of these policies, work done may be nil and social upheaval may be the consequence of all these blitzkrieg. That can’t be the intention of this new order. If PBAT can maintain this momentum then the talk of a second term in the second year in office would be an enticing one.

.Michael Umogun is a Chartered Marketer with interest in public policy