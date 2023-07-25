Patriotism: Always good to give back to the society

There are different sets of people – those who believe in giving back to society and those who do not. But only one thing is common, they both benefitted from society. It makes life meaningful when you recall your humble beginning and foster positive impacts in those whom you watch from your elevated status.

Joseph Onele is a young professional lawyer who bagged first-class honours from the Nigerian premier university, the University of Ibadan. He was the best-graduating student (male) of the prestigious Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, having enjoyed the Federal Government Scholarship, Chevron National Merit Scholarship and Total E & P Award for Academic Excellence.

Not one to rest on his oars and outstanding academic performance, Barr. Onele would go on the become a Commonwealth Qualified Lawyer, admitted to the bar as both Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and another Commonwealth jurisdiction.

Onele is currently the Managing Partner of Primus Grace LP – a top-tier corporate and commercial law firm with a Pan-African outlook. Apart from being a seasoned expert in many facets, Barr. Joseph ONELE serves as a peer reviewer for the Journal of African Law (Cambridge University Press) and Journal of International Dispute Settlement (Oxford University Press).

He was a Commonwealth Shared Scholar at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom, where he obtained his Postgraduate Diploma in Oil and Gas Law with Commendation. He would also go on to win the research grant awarded by the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN) now called the Association of International Energy Negotiators (AIEN) headquartered in Texas, USA – which he is also a member.

Joseph Onele is a scholar with the aforementioned and many more academic strides he has gathered over many years including the University of Adelaide South Australia International Scholarship Award for a PhD.

Now he has returned to his people of Izzi LGA in Ebonyi State where he has decided to give back to the society. This, he has chosen to do through academic and educational empowerment to the students of higher institutions and secondary schools, having benefitted from education greatly himself and realizing the importance of empowering the next generations through quality, sound and affordable education.

Joseph Onele (Esq) believes in the future of the youths as he is toeing the line of the saying, “The future style of the society lies in the hands of the youths”; a statement by Pope Johnpaul II in 1982 when he visited the University of Ibadan Catholic Chaplaincy.

Read also: AI is saving up to 50% of lawyers’ time, say heavyweight African firms

As a youth, he is preparing his fellow youths and the next generations for a better society through academic excellence.

On Sunday 30th July, 2023 Barr Joseph Onele will be hosting the Prize-Giving and Awards Ceremony for the Primus Grace 2023 Essay in honour of Hon. Justice (Rtd) Aloysius Nwankwo (CON)*. Remember *Barr Joseph Onele is a Managing Partner of Primus Grace LP. The winner of the essay competition is Raymond Chukwuemeka Okpara – a graduate of Ebonyi State University.

Watching the growth of our society in the modern-day political phenomenon in Nigeria, the youths will make more impacts if given the right motivations through educational empowerment programmes. This is one thing Barr Joseph Onele is getting right and it will be nice to have other youths who have gone into deep civilised exposures to emulate him and be generous with their wealth of expertise and experiences as Barr Joseph Onele continues to do by becoming an Embodiment of hope for a better future.

If people like Joseph Onele (Esq) are given a chance in any of our political spheres, he will certainly be outstanding for empowerment programmes.