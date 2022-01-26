Ode to a selfless leader @64 – Senator Ibikunle Amosun

The concept of leadership is not just the ability to lead, dominate, instruct, or control; rather, leadership begins from the mind. That is, the moment you think of new ideas, innovations, and possibilities – capable of stimulating the desired change in people and the society -, and translate the same into reality.

A leader is someone who thinks right, acts right, and teaches people how to do the right thing at the right time. A true leader creates the vision, sets the tone and direction for his team, motivates and inspires them, as well as guides them to the right destination. A great leader is someone who is courageous, resilient, focused, and passionate about the attainment of a common goal.

Senator Ibikunle Amosun, two-term Governor of Ogun State (2011-2019), and a two-term Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Ogun Central Senatorial District (5th & 9th Senate) is one man whose sojourn and accomplishments in both the private and public sectors of our nation are synonymous to what a true leader represents.

A true leader that he is, Amosun’s successes in his career, as a Chartered Accountant, can be well appreciated particularly through the arrays of professionals who had passed through his mentorship, training, and tutelage in the trajectory of his meritorious accountancy practice. Today, these individuals are now professionals and are admirably holding torches in their respective accounting firms and organisations.

In public service, Senator Amosun’s inroads into politics were like a colossus. His quest to actualize his dreams and vision of a better State and Nation, as well as his desire to provide quality leadership, where people across the country can be reached and their lives touched positively, informed his decision to join politics. This decision, to my mind, has turned out to be an impactful exercise in the annals of Ogun State and Nigeria.

His election to the 5th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District (2003 – 2007) afforded him the opportunity of providing the right leadership to his constituents and the entire people of Ogun State, by amplifying the voice of the masses, particularly through the many bills he sponsored and several motions he moved on issues that affect the lives of Nigerians. Hundreds of Thousands of people who are beneficiaries of Senator Amosun’s empowerment and scholarship schemes will equally attest to the fact that Amosun’s entry into politics is a blessing.

Little wonder that the appreciative people of Ogun State trooped out in large number to elect Senator Ibikunle Amosun as Governor in April 2011, and was sworn in as the fourth elected Governor of Ogun State on 29th May 2011. It is on record that throughout his administration, Amosun lived up to expectations; he did not disappoint the people of the State for whom he held the mandate in trust.

He demonstrated the qualities of a selfless leader, by formulating and executing policies and programmes that addressed the yearnings and aspirations of the people. Indeed, his administration’s 5-Point Cardinal Programme of action: Affordable and Qualitative Education; Efficient Health Care Delivery; Agricultural Production and Industrialization; Affordable Housing and Urban Renewal; and Rural and Infrastructural Development/Employment Generation, as encapsulated in his Mission to Rebuild Agenda enabled him to record significant achievements in various critical sectors of the economy.

The successes of Senator Amosun’s first term in office resulted in another victory for him at the poll. Amosun was sworn in for another period of four years on 29th May 2015. He continued his selfless service and purposeful leadership which ultimately changed the entire landscape of Ogun State from a mere Civil Service State to an Industrial Capital of Nigeria with over 140 new Industries attracted to the State.

Amosun equally embarked on massive infrastructural development which gave the State the appellation – The Investment Destination of Choice. He also increased Ogun State Ranking in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index from 35th position to 3rd position. Through financial re-engineering, and as a Chartered Accountant that he is, Amosun succeeded to increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Ogun State from N700 Million Naira per Month in 2011, when he was sworn-in, to an average of N7 Billion Naira per Month, upon the completion of his administration in 2019, among other notable achievements.

Like Oliver Twist, the people of Ogun State requested Amosun to serve them in yet another capacity upon the completion of his two-term administration as Governor of the State. This bears eloquent testimony to the love they have for him and in appreciation of his style of leadership. Amosun yielded the call and was elected into the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial district. He is the Chairman of, Senate Committee on Capital Markets, and a Member of the following Senate Committees: Appropriations; Public Account; National Security and Intelligence; Petroleum (Upstream); Foreign Affairs; and Aviation.

As a member of the 9th Senate, Amosun has not been found wanting in the discharge of his duties. In fact, he has performed exceptionally well in terms of bills sponsorship, motions, debates, committees activities, oversight, and other legislative functions. He has so far sponsored nineteen (19) Bills since he was inaugurated on 11th June 2019. Three of the Bills had been passed, four are awaiting Committees’ report, while the remaining twelve are either at the First or Second Reading stages at the Senate.

Indeed, Senator Amosun is a man who is passionate about service to the people and the nation in general. He has demonstrated this in all the positions the Almighty God has given him the opportunity to serve. I have no doubt in my mind that he will do more if given the opportunity to serve, even at a higher position.

As Senator Ibikunle Amosun attains the age of 64, may the Almighty God grant him many more years, good health, and wisdom to continue to render selfless service to humanity and Nigeria in general.