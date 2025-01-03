Oba Ghandi Olaoye stimulated cultural identity in Ogbomosho

The first Ogbomosho Cradle Carnival has come and gone, but the legacy it left behind will endure for a very long time among the attendees, the sons and daughters of the soil, and those who watched the celebration’s sights and sounds on various social media platforms that permeated our everyday lives. Our honourable, incredibly knowledgeable, and forward-thinking His Imperial Majesty (HIM) Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, Orumogege III, initiated the first-ever Ogbomosho Cradle Carnival. Coincidentally, HIM was commemorating his first year on the throne. From December 19 to December 23, 2024, the historic town of Ogbomoso hosted the OCC. The occasion highlights the rich history, lively culture, and unity and diversity of the Yoruba people.

With a wide range of activities, such as dancing, a masquerade performance (the ancient city is famous for its colourful procession of various masquerades to the admiration of the audience), an art exhibition, and a stage play featuring prominent theatre practitioner artists led by Saidi Balogun, Lalude, and other artists of Ogbomoso extraction like Baba Otolo, Ojoge, and Obalufon (Lateef Akanji), this carnival’s high point is its colourful costumes, known as “Aso Ebi” and “Aso Oke,” worn by various age groups (Elegbejegbe) and friends (Olorejore). The guests and spectators enjoyed storytelling sessions, a local food demonstration, a traditional reenactment of historical events, and a fantastic exhibition of rhythmic talking drum beats. Through their soulful vocals and rhythmic beats from their classic collections, the King of Fuji Music, Saidi Osupa, an oratory musical icon, and Alhaji Ramoni Akanni brought glamour to the event, captivating the audience and creating an amazing carnival experience.

The carnival served as more than simply a celebration; it served as a platform to bring together Ajilete youngsters and the elderly from both domestic and foreign countries. Oba Ghandi’s vision and commitment to bringing development and investment to the historic town and its surroundings were much appreciated by the large number of participants. Top politicians, government officials, business magnates, cultural lovers, tourists, musicians, literati, and glitterati were among the elite of society who attended the carnival. The historic town of Ogbomoso and the surrounding area serve as a popular hangout for politicians, celebrities, and glitterati throughout the duration of the festival.

Also, the influx of visitors provided a boost for local business and tourism. Restaurants, hotels, and transportation systems were positively impacted by the large influx of people to the ancient town and its environments. It promotes local fabrics, “Aso Ofi” and “Aso Ebi,which became the acceptable regalia and attire worn by participants. Carnivals bring people together from different cultural, social, and economic backgrounds. In order to promote a sense of unity and solidarity, residents work together on planning and participation.

For the first time in the history of the town, youth were engaged and allowed to participate in the preparation and management of the event. Engaging youth in carnival activities fosters skill development, discipline, and teamwork while giving them healthy ways to release their energy. Also, the event stimulated the entrepreneurial skills of artisans and vendors who sold different artistic cultural materials, souvenirs, traditional clothing, and other handmade crafts to visitors and tourists who came to grace the occasion.

The tourism potential of the ancient town was unleashed by allowing visitors to tour the Ogbomoso Palace, a historic landmark dating back to the 17th century with a lot of artifacts. The tourists were encouraged to visit a breathtaking Owu waterfall that cascades down from a height of over 120 meters, a natural wonder located in Ifetedo village, about 20 kilometres from Ogbomosho.

A writer once said that if you don’t want to be forgotten when you’re gone, you should either write something that people will want to read or do something that the next generation will want to write about. Kudos to Oba Ghandi and the people who organised this momentous occasion. In order to promote Ogbomosho’s economic and social cohesiveness for years to come, Oba Ghandi stimulated cultural identity. Kabiyesi, may your days be long; thanks for this wonderful initiative.

Rotimi S. Bello, a public commentator, peace and conflict expert, and HR Advisor writes from Canada

