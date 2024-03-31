Nutritional benefits of fruits-in-season

Although fruits and vegetables are natural sources of much-needed nutrients such as vital vitamins, valuable minerals, phyto-chemicals in addition to carbohydrates, proteins and lipids they are some of the most neglected of all food items. While some people consider them as inconsequential to their health, others go for sundry soft drinks insisting that fruits they are expensive. How wrong could they be!

Amongst the fruits in the season this April are apples, oranges, lemon, watermelon, pineapple and bananas to mention but a few.

Nutritional Benefits of Colourful Fruits

The colours have it! Fruits with bright and attractive colours are packed full with nutrients such as anti-oxidants and powerful phyto-nutrients. They protect the cells from damage and aging, as well as boost the body’s immunity against debilitating diseases.

Tomatoes are red. Apples are purple or green. Pawpaw is yellow. These are not for mere decorations. They are all for your health benefits. Pluck these ripe fruits and suck the juice!

Apples

Nutritionists say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. And this is because it provides 1,500mg of Vitamin C. Do not complain that apples are costly because there is value for money as they are rich in anti-oxidants and flavonoids, more so the purple types.

Content: -Potassium. It has soluble fibre but do not use it with sugar, flour or butter.

Functions:

-Prevents respiratory diseases, oveoporosis in women. It also enhances the activity of Vitamin C to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.It is effective in reducing the risk of colon, prostate and lung cancer.-Effective against Type-2 diabetes. –It helps women to lose weight, assists in removing toxins from the body and enhances the power of memory!

Oranges

Oranges are rich in Vitamins A, C, folic acid (folate), fibre, potassium. Polyphenols, pectin. flavonoids. calcium. Magnesium and iron. There are 170 phyto-chemicals in orange including limonoids (d-limoline)

Functions:

Oranges are anti-inflammatory. Has health-protecting agents are found twice in the orange pulp which we often throw away than in the peel.− the peel is rich in limonene that stops cancerous cells before they even begin. It prevents tumour.

It protects the heart, quickens healing of wounds, prevents birth defect and cervical cancer. It improves blood circulation, prevents stroke, diabetes. It is anti-aging, elevates good cholesterol (High Density Lipo-Protein, HDL). It lowers bad cholesterol (low-density Lipo-protein, LDL)

Grapes

Grapes are rich in Vitamin C, boron, contains resveratrol (red type), phenol flavonoid and powerful anthocyanin.

Functions:

It fights infections. A nourishing and reinvigorating food for sick people. Keeps off osteoporosis (weakening of bones at old age). Prevents heart disease. Helps to eliminate wastes, especially uric acid. Strong against renal failure, reduces cholesterol accumulation, prevents cancer as it increases blood flow and lowers stress level.

Lemon

−Rich in Vitamin C. A glass of juice contains 30mg of Vit. C. Rich in anti-oxidants such as bio-flavonoids. Powerful against skin hemorrhage, tuberculosis (pulp & peel) frequent miscarriage, beri-beri, rheumatism, cold. It is effective against cholera (if lemon juice taken frequently).

Functions:− It is a powerful anti-oxidants and anti-ageing.Effective in healing wounds fast. Facilitates blood flow. Powerful against sore throat once mixed with honey. Prevents edema (swelling of foot and thrombosis). Against cancer .Stimulates saliva flow for those with dry mouths. Effective against joint pains as it dissolves the citric acid which causes the pain.

Bananas

− Rich in potassium, Vitamin B6. Has lectins, protein, fibre, calcium, phosphorous, iron, vitamin c. Eat the ripe one or it may be difficult to digest.

Functions:

− Prevents urinary disorders, tuberculosis, protects the heart and lowers blood pressure−by lowering blood cholesterol levels.−It prevents anaemia and constipation.

It also cures heart burns, stress, stroke, ulcer. It is anti-fungal with antibiotic chemicals in peel and pulp of ripe bananas. 4 bananas a day can prevent stomach disorders, skin rashes and asthma.

Pineapple

Rich in bromelain, Vitamins A, B-group and C.

Functions:− For tendering/softening meat because of the chemical called papain. A wound healer after surgery. It is anti-inflammatory, lowers blood cholesterol level (the leaves) and promotes digestion.

Mangoes

Mangoes are rich in Beta-carotene, Vitamin A, mangiferin, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6 – enterpenoids, copper, ascorbic acid, polyphenolics and flavonoids.

Functions:

Mangoes are effective as relief for toothache, sore gums and throat ache. The leaves are used to treat skin diseases. Mangoes are effective pain reliever, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic (leaves), good for bright eye sight and lowers blood pressure (according to USDA report).

It is anti-diarrhoea and anti-dysentry(Bark). − Effective as an immune booster. A glass of tomato juice, with a pinch of salt and pepper taken early in the morning is effective against jaundice. −Opens up blood vessels to the brain.

Watermelon

Watermelon is an ideal health food:

As for contents watermelons are made up of 92% water , high in lycopene – potassium – rich in citrulline amino acid − Vitamins A, B6. Others include thiamin, ascorbic acid, riboflavin, flavonoids ,carotenoids , tritropenoids and beta-carotene

Functions:

-For good eyesight and boosting immunity against diseases. It retains good memory, recommended for shiny skin as it hydrates the body. It is also good for bone and joints health, heart health, as it increases blood flow by opening up the blood vessels. It reduces body fat and swelling of body (inflammation).

-Watermelon facilitates flow of urine (diuretic), unlike alcohol and caffeine from coffee that put strains on the kidney. It is good for the functions of muscles and nerves.

It also reduces diseases caused by the eating of animal protein products such as meat, egg and milk. It maintains healthy skin, teeth and mucus. It increases immunity against diseases, quickens healing of wounds and prevents cell damage.

Tomatoes

The plant that is richest in lycopene. Vitamin C, Alpha and Beta carotene, lutein , zeaxanthin, fibre , plytuene, phytofluene and biotin. It is also rich in Vitamins B6, niacin, folate, thiamine and pantothenic acid and potassium.

Functions:

Tomatoes are filled with powerful anti-oxidants with anti-ageing properties. It protects against high blood pressure and stroke. It mops up free-radicals, prevents prostate cancer in men.

It also protection of the skin, opens up blood flow to the brain. The fibre reduces cholesterol accumulation. –Its regular intake prevents kidney failure by removing excess urea and uric acid.

African Star Apple:

Popularly called African star apples, they are a rich source of natural antioxidants such as flavonoids and vitamins A, C, and E, being the ace of human nutrition. They prevent oxidative damage of cells and promote heart health. Studies have also shown that the African star apple contains glycosides. They are antioxidants that help fight heart disease.