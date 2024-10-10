No limits to success for solution government in Anambra

Because something is said, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s heard, at least not in the way you think it is. This is why we keep reminding everyone who cares to know that the “Solution” has come to Anambra State.

The 36 state governors in Nigeria do not wield such power as envisaged under the federal system of democratic government practised in Nigeria.

Moreover, there is less worry and anxiety today in Anambra because of “Solution.” Notwithstanding, the reckless and careless economic formulation, policies have not deterred the wisdom of “Charlie NWA Mgbafor” in countering the effects on the citizens residing in the state. The Solution Government does not share palliatives—it empowers the youth, creates avenues for sustainability, and fights unseen economic battles for low-income earners.

Today in Anambra State, there is free education from kindergarten, pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools. There is free antenatal care and free delivery for pregnant women. There is free skill acquisition training for youths, direct employment, and empowerment. More than 8,000 qualified teachers and over 500 medical doctors have been employed in the state civil service. Again, the unique thing about the Solution Government is that non-indigenes and foreigners are treated equally with everyone in the state, both in employment and services.

A Roman Emperor, Domitian, in 95 A.D. made life miserable for Christians. His reign was marred by fear and suspicion. Everyone is afraid in Nigeria because no one can identify the lodestar followed by the central government. Fortunately, the government of Prof. C. C. Soludo will start the payment of a ₦70,000 minimum wage in October. Ndi Anambra is not unaware of the sacrifices being made by the Solution Government to wipe away their tears. It’s a gift to the people who have recognized the compassion and love in the heart of the governor and his wife.

Even though Anambra State doesn’t receive the highest revenue like Lagos, Delta, and Akwa Ibom, the prudent management by Mr Governor has utilized ₦199.52 billion without taking any loan or overtaxing the citizens. The Solution Government drastically reduced income tax for commercial drivers and businesses. The good thoughts of Prof. C. C. Soludo have impacted lives positively.

Prof. Soludo has once again snubbed and silenced detractors and opportunists who intend to distract him from turning Anambra into a salubrious homeland. The leadership of APGA under Edozie Njoku, acting like a puppet, seeks to mollycoddle the aspirations of a few groups of people and not Ndi Anambra. The governor does not give attention to the blind quest of different intruders and ‘pokenosers.’

Having considered all the elders and betters in politics, the governor instituted elder care, turning the entire state into a construction site. The landslide victory of APGA in the LG elections is not a manipulation nor state capture; rather, it is a testament to the grassroots governance technique of the Solution Mandate. The era of private schools taking over education is over in the state. Communities are charged with assisting principals in their schools to sustain infrastructural development, maintenance, and renovations through public-private partnerships.

We must be patient with the agenda of the Solution Government because the heart of the governor, which is a sole part of divine presence, is focused on the suffering masses. Today, children are being inundated with television shows, advertisements, music, video games, the Internet, and magazines full of images of materialism, cruelty, sex, and drug and alcohol abuse. A lot of the negativity they see is admired and celebrated. Even possessing a strong moral centre, they may start to feel like something is wrong with them if they don’t follow along.

On that note, Governor Soludo instituted the “One Youth, Two Skills Initiative,” which has trained and empowered over 5,000 youths. Henceforth, let no man trouble Governor C. C. Soludo, for he bears the interests of the people at heart. Calamity and disaster await any man or group trying to use Anambra State as a specimen of political ingenuity and prowess.

We have a good role model in the Solution Government, who inspires, instructs, and sets good examples for each and every one of us. It is too late for Governor Soludo to fail. He is a master builder faster than any wrecker. He has a high viscosity that makes him flow despite hurdles and opposition. Soludo Solution acts as a rescuer and deliverer in the present economic hardship in Nigeria. He has come to power when actions matter more than words.

Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu; St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Awgbu.

