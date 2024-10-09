Soludo threatens to seal shops in Anambra over IPOB sit-at-home order

Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has threatened to seal up shops and business premises that obey Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Order to sit at home on Mondays in all South-Eastern States.

Recall that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as part of efforts to actualise the historical struggle towards restoring an Independent State of Biafra in the South-East, declared a Sit-At- Home Order in all the five South-Eastern States, compelling shops and business premises not to open on Mondays.

Governor Soludo gave the warning when he visited Onitsha Main Market to inspect commercial activities in the market and its environs, saying he would be visiting the market every Monday to inspect business activities.

He emphasized that any shop or plaza that does not open on Mondays henceforth because of sit-at-home, would be sealed for one week, or even up to one month, as the case may be.

Read also: Police recover arms, ammunition from suspected IPOB agents in Akwa Ibom

He further assured that adequate security would be provided for the people for their protection, while also urging them to open their shops and carry on with their commercial activities from Monday through to Saturday.

“I’m on inspection to be sure that your shops are all open. Every Monday, every shop must be open. On Mondays, in the Main Market, it must be open.

“I came to see how it is going. We are bringing security to make sure that everybody has adequate security. When you continually close your shops on Mondays those who ought to come here to buy market will go to another place.

“And small time, you would begin to complain that you no longer sell your wares or that customers no longer come as supposed; but you are the cause. So, this is unacceptable.

“I’ll be here again every Monday. We’ll be back here. Anytime any shop that is not open will be sealed and will never be open again for that week.

“Even at the point, if you are not open, we’ll seal you for one month. You won’t open again. Then, any day you are ready to open, you open from Monday, Monday through to Saturday.

“All the shops, if you want to trade around here, all the shops must be open Monday through Saturday. So if you have a shop and you can’t open it on Mondays, then keep it locked for the rest of the week”,

Share