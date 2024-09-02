Police recover arms, ammunition from suspected IPOB agents in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recovered arms and ammunition from suspected IPOB agents during an intensive patrol operation.

The recovery was made by the Command’s operatives who were on patrol along stadium road in Abiakpo Edem Inyang in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State

The Police were said to be acting upon intelligence information that IPOB were planning to launch an attack on the State and its facilities.

It was gathered that during the patrol, the team flagged down a Lexus Jeep with Registration Number KUJ 886 FF and on sighting the Police, two unidentified young men came down from the jeep and took to their heels into the nearby forest.

A search was conducted and the team recovered one AK 47 rifle loaded with 8 No of 8MM ammunition; one locally made long range pistol, one cartridge, 4 different vehicle number plates, Zenith and Access Banks ATM cards, National Drivers’ License, black coloured clothes, bags containing substances suspected to be indian hemp and a torchlight.

Timfon John, spokesperson of the Command, who confirmed this in a statement, said the team with the assistance of the youth combed the forest in search of the fleeing suspects.

but no arrest had been made this far.