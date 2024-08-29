Police kill abductor of High Court judge in Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) from the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have shot dead a notorious kidnapper who abducted Justice Joy Unwana, Akwa Ibom State High Court judge and killed her orderly in Oron Local Government Area of the State.

The kidnapper, identified as Ubong Effiong Archibong as known as Condiment, was a gang leader of Bling Bling Marine Strike Force reportedly terrorising Uruan/Oron waterways.

The kidnap kingpin was also said to be responsible for the gruesome murder of a well known contractor and chief executive officer of Emem and Sons Nigeria Limited in Uyo, the State Capital, kidnapping also his Sales lady.

The suspect, it was gathered, was equally responsible for kidnapping of Pharmacist Joemel as well as kidnapping of Brown CEO Mingles Hotel.

Timfon John, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, who confirmed this in a statement, said “the notorious kidnapper “was neutralised during a gun battle with operatives of the Command in his hideout at Uyanga Community in Cross River State.”

According to the PPRO, one G3 riffle with four live ammunition was recovered from the suspect.

She said the corpse of the suspect was recovered and deposited at the morgue, adding that “investigations with full intent to arrest other members of the gang are ongoing.”

Reacting to the incident, on behalf of Akwa-Ibom State Police Commissioner, the Police Public Relations Officer reassured Akwa Ibom people of the determination of the Police Command to constantly make the State a safe and secured place for business to thrive.

John however called on Akwa Ibom people to report all suspicious movements to the Police with a promise that the Police are determined to serve with all amount of professionalism.