Nigeria: Hunger in the midst of plenty

Economic growth, an increase in a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), would only make socio-economic sense when it translates to economic development. Economic development, which implies growth accompanied by improvement in the quality of life of a people, is the whole essence of governance.

The level of economic development varies for different economies depending on their ability to grow beyond the basic needs of man.

In Nigeria, the case is no different. Economic development remains a lofty ambition for a nation blessed with human, natural resources, perfect weather with few natural disasters.

Hunger, starvation and malnutrition continue to reign supreme even in the midst of plenty. Concerns are growing over certain trends where hunger is blamed for most crimes perpetrated today in the country.

Certain factors have been largely responsible for some having excess to eat while others seek for crumbles to make their day. How long would this trend continue?

Why has the income gap between the poor and rich widened so much? What are the factors responsible for hunger?

What can be done to solve this problem? These and many more questions would guide our idea in the piece.

A food security and nutrition analysis published in October 2021 (Cadre Harmonise) revealed that 12.1 million Nigerians experienced a food crisis in 2021.

These figures are even predicted to worsen in 2022 by the World Bank. The sad reality is that hunger is growing every day in Nigeria.

Beyond 40 percent of Nigerians (over 86 million) who live below $2 per day, a higher percentage of Nigerians are finding it difficult to afford two square meals per day.

Government pegged minimum wage at N30,000 naira in an average of thirty calendar days implies that N1,000 per day to cater for food, shelter, clothing, transportation and other essential needs is worrisome.

Only less than 5 states in Nigeria out of 36 states have even accepted to pay this minimum wage. A minimum wage would even make sense only for those who are able to secure a job at least.

Unemployment, especially among the youths who constitute over 70 percent of Nigeria’s population is equally getting worse.

Productive, able and willing youths who are desirous of working to earn a living have no job, while those who have jobs are grossly underemployed.

This inability to secure a job makes it impossible for them to escape the claws of hunger and starvation.

Another group of Nigerians driven towards hunger are those with average income who’s disposable income or spending power have been affected by rising food inflation.

The cost of most food items has doubled while some have increased more than thrice the former price within 2019 to 2022.

Food insecurity caused by inadequate foreign exchange for importation of raw materials, insecurity in different parts of Nigeria where farmers are unable to engage in traditional farming, high cost of transportation and certain climate change effects is still a source of worry.

A nation blessed with good weather and available arable land for agriculture should have hunger at the least of its challenges.

When a large percentage of Nigeria’s working population largely have agriculture as their major occupation, it is unimaginable why and how people are hungry in the midst of natural and human resources available in abundance.

Read also: Unceasing import substitution policy worsens Nigeria’s economic woes

Despite budgeting over N1 trillion naira in the agricultural sector over the last 12 years, excluding grants, loans, aids and other specialized agricultural programmes and policies, Nigeria has failed to attain food security.

Past and present governments resolve to diversify the Nigerian economy to agriculture are mere paperwork, deceptive with no political action to reduce hunger.

Despite the present administration’s success in increasing the production of local rice, the price is still very high with little difference from imported rice.

Nigeria has the human and financial resources to achieve food security if properly harnessed and managed. Loans, grants, aids and other support to farmers have been a conduit pipe for corruption, which have been responsible for little or no impact on the economy.

Government needs to address food insecurity through committed political will backed by genuine actions.

Commercial agriculture through modern equipment and technology must be provided. Youths and women must be provided with necessary techniques, finance and farm aids to engage in large scale agriculture. Insecurity must be addressed and provision of access roads to rural areas and markets.

Agriculture can address a large percentage of unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria if they are encouraged to lead the entrepreneurial drive in agriculture, through access to credit facilities to grow the economy.

There should be stakeholder’s engagement in addressing challenges impeding the growth of agriculture in Nigeria. Foreign and local investment is needed before the monster of hunger which has resulted in negative multiplier effects, especially insecurity and death, gets worse and unbearable.