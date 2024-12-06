‘Nature Pays Diligence’: Reflecting on five years of influence and insight

Nature Pays Diligence (NPD) is a book whose relevance and impact over the years are unparalleled. As we celebrate the fifth anniversary of this magnum opus, highlighting its exceptional quality and the significant ripples it has created in our lives becomes essential. Authored by Kehinde Adebiyi and Oladimeji Shotunde, Nature Pays Diligence remains a beacon of insight for readers striving for both personal and professional excellence. Five years on, its message on persistence, resilience, and the rewards of hard work resonates even more deeply.

The book opens with a foreword by Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, 8th Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University. He underscores the book’s broad potential and commends the authors’ exceptional leadership—a standout achievement in the university’s four-decade history. A notable alumnus, Pelumi Olugbenga, follows with reflections on how the theme “Nature Pays Diligence” shaped his journey. The six core chapters, co-authored alternately, offer transformative insights into personal growth and success, drawing from the authors’ experiences. Part B features reflections from eight scholars, including Olaide Abiona and Sarah Oladejo, illustrating the book’s relevance across disciplines.

Nature Pays Diligence had an everlasting impact throughout my undergraduate epoch. As the Overall Best Graduating Student of Lagos State University for the 2022/2023 academic session, I could trace my accomplishment to applying the principles outlined in this book. As a young person whose initial dreams were somewhat vague, reading this masterpiece was a revelation. As a result, the mantra “nature rewards those who work diligently” became my guiding principle, helping me stay resilient despite the various hurdles and muddles I encountered.

With a record-worthy CGPA of 4.98/5.00, I was able to set an outstanding record as the student with the highest CGPA ever in the history of my faculty, as well as the second-highest CGPA in the 41-year history of Lagos State University. I can boldly affirm that the mantra “Nature Pays Diligence” and the principles in this book have been foundational to my success, second only to my faith in God.

However, my story is only one of many. In preparing this reflection, I sought testimonials from distinguished individuals profoundly impacted by the book.

David Akanmu, the best-graduating student of the University of Lagos with a perfect GPA of 5.00 and currently a doctoral student and Knight Hennessy Scholar at Stanford University, described the book as:

“Nature Pays Diligence by Kehinde Adebiyi and Oladimeji Shotunde is an insightful work that captures the essence of what it takes to achieve and sustain a meaningful life. The title itself remarkably encapsulates the core theme of the book: the importance of diligence and consistency in all aspects of life’s journey. Drawing from their reflections as seasoned scholars, the authors illustrate a timeless truth: while beginnings are significant, the ultimate outcome is often determined by one’s attitude and perseverance along the way.

Additionally, Victory Ashaka, Youth Advisor to the European Union and renowned poet, in a personalised testimonial, highlighted the impact of the book on his trajectory.

“Over the past five years, the title of the book Nature Pays Diligence has been registered in my mind subconsciously. It is factual for me to say that I have been greatly impacted by the work even beyond the content, but mostly on the idea upon which the content and stories are established. Over time, the title of the book inspires a flair for excellence and a deep commitment to everything I lay my hands on. In navigating my academics and career, I must say that Nature Pays Diligence serves as a compass and constant reminder to align my goals with the principles of discipline and sustainability.

One of the most striking aspects of NPD’s legacy is the growth of its authors. Kehinde Adebiyi, now a doctoral scholar at Indiana University, USA, has received multiple academic honours and garnered global recognition, including accolades within the United Nations. Meanwhile, Oladimeji Shotunde has earned two distinguished degrees from prestigious institutions—University College London and the University of Cambridge—and currently works with the Payments Strategy Division at Britain’s Central Bank, the Bank of England. The authors’ evolution as thought leaders and an unwavering commitment to diligence are a testament to the values NPD promotes. Another testimonial speaks to the inspiring legacy of the authors.

While reading the book, I deciphered that it centres on excellence and impact. Interestingly, the authors gave viable insights on how to achieve both with no compromising effect, which have been game changers for me. It gladdens my heart to say that, as of the time of writing this, I have hit a 5.0 GPA in three of six semesters and earned the OAU Star Award as the top student in my class for two consecutive years while contributing to numerous social impact projects. Beyond the book itself, I have continually drawn inspiration from the authors’ commitment to living a wholesome life of excellence and service to humanity. – Peter Olamilekan Ojo, First Class Engineering Student, Obafemi Awolowo University.

Another scholar perfectly reflected.

“Nothing worth having comes easy.” This statement by Theodore Roosevelt resonates passionately with my journey as I reflect on the lessons from Nature Pays Diligence, particularly Chapters 1 and 5, which resound the importance of determination and staying true to oneself. As a final-year economics student, I am proud of my progress. From earning perfect 16/16 grades in JUPEB to achieving a 5.0 GPA in my first semester at LASU and maintaining an outstanding first-class degree, my academic journey reflects hard work and resilience.” – Chibuike Ukaegbu, First Class Economics Student, Lagos State University.

This reflection is not just a celebration of a book but a call to action: to embrace diligence, to persevere in the face of adversity, and to trust that nature indeed rewards those who remain committed to their goals.

Call to action:

If this reflection has inspired you and you haven’t read the book yet, I believe you know what to do. It is a free publication, and you can access it online. Happy reading, and you’re welcome!

