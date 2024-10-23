National grid collapse in Nigeria: An alarming reality

The recent spate of national grid collapses in Nigeria has sparked widespread frustration, especially among residents classified under “Band A” by electricity distribution companies. These individuals face the double burden of exorbitant electricity tariffs alongside intermittent and unreliable power supply. This issue extends far beyond inconvenience—it demands an urgent and thorough examination of its underlying causes, operational dynamics, and the far-reaching risks and economic implications that affect millions of Nigerians daily.

At the heart of Nigeria’s energy challenges lies the national grid, an intricate network designed to transmit electricity from generation stations to distribution companies across the country. This highly complex system operates at 330 kilovolts, which is subsequently stepped down to 132, 33, and 11 kilovolts for distribution. The entire value chain—generation, transmission, and distribution—falls under the purview of different entities: the Niger Delta Power Holding Company oversees generation, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) manages the grid, and 11 distribution companies are responsible for delivering power to end users.

Yet, despite this structured division of labour, Nigeria’s national grid remains plagued by recurring collapses. The causes are as multifaceted as they are urgent. Most glaring is the country’s outdated transmission infrastructure. Nigeria’s 330 kilovolt lines, many of which are decades old, are in desperate need of upgrade or outright replacement. Overloaded transmission lines and insufficiently equipped substations strain the grid further, making it prone to failure. The situation is compounded by the country’s insufficient power generation: while Nigeria’s installed capacity stands at approximately 12,500 megawatts, the average actual output barely exceeds 4,000 megawatts due to gas supply shortages, inadequate maintenance, and obsolete equipment.

The distribution network adds another layer of inefficiency. Technical losses, such as transformer failures, and non-technical losses, including electricity theft and metre bypassing, combine to ensure that much of the generated power never reaches its intended destination. Regulatory inconsistencies and insufficient funding further hobble efforts to modernise the grid, while the reluctance of the private sector to invest significantly in the sector stifles any momentum for reform. These interlinked issues feed into the cycle of grid collapses, perpetuating the country’s energy crisis.

The repercussions of these grid failures are severe and multifaceted. For the average Nigerian, prolonged power outages translate into a grim dependence on generators, which come with their own set of hazards. The pervasive use of generators results in chronic noise pollution, increasing the risk of respiratory diseases due to toxic fumes, and amplifies the potential for deadly fire hazards. Beyond the personal toll, businesses suffer immense financial losses due to interrupted operations, particularly in industries where continuous power is essential. Manufacturing plants, tech companies, and small businesses alike are forced to either scale back production or shut down entirely, exacerbating Nigeria’s unemployment crisis and stunting economic growth.

Households, on the other hand, face a different set of challenges. In homes across the country, refrigerators and freezers stand idle during extended blackouts, leading to food spoilage, while families struggle with the inconvenience of living in darkness, deprived of basic comforts. Over time, these chronic outages contribute to elevated levels of stress, frustration, and a reduced quality of life for millions of citizens.

The economic consequences of Nigeria’s failing grid are profound. A stable electricity supply is a fundamental requirement for industrial development, yet the frequent grid collapses serve as a major deterrent to foreign investment. Prospective investors, wary of unreliable energy infrastructure, are more likely to bypass Nigeria for other countries with more dependable power systems. The resulting stagnation in industrial growth further hinders the country’s ability to diversify its economy, perpetuating its over-reliance on oil and limiting the potential for sustainable development.

For the distribution companies themselves, grid failures come with significant financial implications. Energy losses due to inefficient transmission and theft cut deeply into their revenue streams, while the challenges of recovering unpaid bills leave these companies with dwindling operational budgets. Compounding this is the fact that the high cost of alternative energy sources, such as diesel-powered generators, continues to inflate the cost of goods and services across the board, adding fuel to Nigeria’s already raging inflationary crisis.

To address these pressing challenges, Nigeria must embark on a bold, comprehensive reform of its energy sector, starting with an aggressive push to modernise its ageing infrastructure. The transmission grid requires significant upgrades to handle the demands of a growing population and expanding industrial base. Additionally, expanding and modernising distribution networks will be essential in reducing energy losses and ensuring that power generated actually reaches the end users.

Encouraging private sector investment, particularly in power generation and distribution, is crucial to creating a more resilient energy market. Regulatory reforms that ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the energy sector will help attract investors who are currently hesitant to engage with Nigeria’s power market. The government should also focus on developing a regulatory framework that incentivizes renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, which can provide decentralised solutions to the country’s energy crisis.

The repeated collapse of Nigeria’s national grid serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform. Addressing infrastructure deficiencies and inefficiencies in generation capacity and implementing forward-thinking regulatory changes is critical if the country is to secure a stable, reliable electricity supply for its people. The stakes are high: Nigeria’s economic prosperity, social well-being, and its future as a modern industrial nation depend on overcoming this critical challenge.

For policymakers, stakeholders, and ordinary citizens alike, the time for collective action is now.

Joshua Bamidele (ACIB, MNITP) is a risk management expert and environmental scientist.

