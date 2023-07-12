My thoughts on career disruption

So I disrupted myself. My career. My world. My mental balance of over 20 years consistency. Boom, I transitioned from a successful HR career to film making as a newbie. How? why? What? (are the critical success factors?). What have I learnt on that journey?

The truth is that the world of work is constantly changing, and many individuals find themselves either drawn to new and exciting career paths or forced to a change circumstantially. Whatever the reason, career disruptions can and do happen and individuals must be prepared to navigate.

Now, what is a career disruption?

Career disruptions refer to significant changes or interruptions in one’s professional trajectory that can result from various factors such as technological advancements, economic shifts, industry transformations, personal circumstances, or unexpected events. These disruptions can impact individuals by altering job requirements, eliminating certain roles, or creating new opportunities. Adapting to career disruptions often involves acquiring new skills, embracing lifelong learning, and being open to exploring alternative career paths.

When a disruption happens, how do you navigate?

In today’s rapidly evolving world, career disruptions have become an inevitable part of professional life. Technological advancements, economic fluctuations, and societal shifts continually reshape industries and job markets, leading to significant changes in career trajectories. To thrive in this era of disruption, individuals must develop a resilient mindset, embrace continuous learning, and adapt to new opportunities. This article explores the concept of career disruptions and provides insights into navigating these challenges effectively.

Recognizing the signs of career disruptions:

The first step in effectively managing career disruptions is recognizing the signs that indicate an impending change. These signs may include technological advancements threatening job stability, industry shifts impacting demand for certain skills, or personal circumstances necessitating a career pivot. By staying informed about emerging trends and being aware of their own professional landscape, individuals can proactively respond to disruptions.

Embracing lifelong learning:

In a rapidly changing world, continuous learning is paramount. Upskilling and reskilling are essential for remaining relevant and competitive in the job market. Professionals must identify emerging skills and knowledge areas that align with their interests and industry demands. Online courses, workshops, professional development programs, and networking opportunities can provide valuable avenues for acquiring new skills and expanding one’s professional network.

Cultivating adaptability:

Adaptability is a key trait for thriving in the face of career disruptions. This involves developing a growth mindset, embracing change, and being open to new possibilities. Instead of fearing disruptions, individuals can view them as opportunities for personal and professional growth. Adaptable professionals are willing to step outside their comfort zones, take on new roles, and explore alternative career paths.

Building a strong professional network:

During career disruptions, a strong professional network can serve as a valuable support system. Networking allows individuals to tap into a diverse range of perspectives, gain insights into emerging opportunities, and potentially find mentors or advocates who can guide them through uncertain times. Actively engaging in industry events, conferences, and online communities can help expand one’s network and stay connected.

Resilience and self-care:

Navigating career disruptions can be emotionally challenging. It’s important to prioritize self-care and build resilience to overcome setbacks. Maintaining a healthy work-life balance, seeking support from friends and family, and practicing stress management techniques can contribute to overall well-being during times of uncertainty.

My journey:

In my case, I was drawn to Film Making from HR management. Though this was termed a major career disruption, the truth is that this particular transition is becoming increasingly common. So while these two careers may appear vastly different on the surface, there are a number of skills and experiences that HR professionals bring to the world of film that can be invaluable.

Also, while the transition from HR management to film making may seem daunting, it is entirely possible. By leveraging the skills and experiences gained from the HR career, professionals can make a smooth and successful transition into the world of film making. So, If you’re considering a career disruption, don’t be afraid to take the leap and pursue your passion. Having done this successfully with awards to show for it, I’m now even more confident to advise more people to follow their dreams. I’ve highlighted a few skills that HR professionals bring to film making.

Transferable skills from HR management to film making

The first and foremost skill is the ability to manage people. HR professionals are trained in team management, conflict resolution, and interpersonal skills, which are all skills that are vital in the world of film making. The film industry is notorious for its long and grueling working hours and tight deadlines, and the ability to manage people and keep them on task is essential.

Another important skill that HR professionals bring to film making is their ability to work with budgets. HR professionals are often responsible for managing budgets for their departments, which involves working with finance teams and making strategic decisions that align with the company’s goals. This ability to manage budgets can be incredibly helpful when transitioning into the world of film making, where managing costs and adhering to a specific budget is key.

Furthermore, HR professionals have experience with hiring and recruiting, which can be a valuable skill in the world of film making. Filmmakers often rely on a large team of specialists, from camera operators to sound engineers, and the ability to identify and hire the right people for the job is key. HR professionals can also bring an understanding of diversity and inclusion to the table, which is becoming increasingly important in film making, both in front of and behind the camera.

Conclusion:

In a world where career disruptions are increasingly common, individuals need to embrace change, continuously learn, and adapt to new circumstances. By recognizing the signs of disruption, cultivating adaptability, building a strong professional network, and prioritizing self-care, individuals can navigate career disruptions with confidence.

Remember, career disruptions can also present unique opportunities for personal and professional growth. Embrace the challenges, seize the possibilities, and forge a resilient and fulfilling career path amidst the ever-changing landscape.

Remember also, flexibility and a willingness to embrace change are essential in navigating career disruptions. By proactively adapting and seeking new opportunities, individuals can transform disruptions into stepping stones for their professional success.