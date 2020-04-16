Multiplying your value

As humans, asides our intrinsic value, we also have extrinsic value – which depends on how well we unwrap our bundle of possibilities to make it visible to others. Intrinsic value focuses on our potential but extrinsic value focuses on our performance and productivity.

Just as ore is valued for its potential but gold is valued for its appearance which makes it useful and usable, in adulthood, value has to be perceived to be acknowledged. And it is only perceived when it is demonstrated.

As we transit into adulthood, we have to deliberately work on matching our performance with our potential – this is a crucial case for continuous personal development (CPD). CPD makes an individual personally effective and productive.

Without personal development, we become overly reliant on others to do for us what we ought to do for ourselves – we put ourselves at the mercy of men. On the flip side, personal development not only makes us independent, but it also makes us relevant in the lives of others. And with relevance comes both influence and wealth.

While development is a personal affair, it manifests publicly as the ability to solve problems. “The quickest way to gain leadership,” says John Maxwell, “is to solve problems.”

And unlike in childhood when age determined leadership (natural leadership like this also reinforced entitlement mentality), those who develop themselves better lead others in adulthood.

We are in a world where people carry invisible crosses. Everyone you meet has a problem brought upon him by nature or a challenge attracted to him by the force of his aspirations. In fact, because we will always have problems and challenges, men of skill will always be in demand.

People might not like your face. They might not like the colour of your skin. They might not like your religious preference and political perspectives. But if you have a skill that can solve their peculiar problems and challenges, they will still want to be associated with you. And they would not mind paying you for the solutions that you bring along.

So, do you want to be influential? Start solving other people’s problems and challenges. Do you want to solve problems? Start developing skills. Your relevance is tied to your resourcefulness, and your resourcefulness is tied to your skilfulness.

A doctor cures a patient of his disease(s). A teacher transfers knowledge to a student. A cobbler makes and repairs shoes for people. They are solving problems with their skills.

The magnitude and intensity of the problems that your skills solve, as well as the scarcity of that skill, determine your extrinsic value. So, while there are many skills that you can learn, you should choose to master one that solves real problems of huge proportions. Acquire skills that are not common. If your skills are common, you will be easily replaceable.

Entitled people are known for the problems they have; responsible people are known for the problems they solve. Haven’t you noticed that there are some people whose calls you pick reluctantly or even prefer to neglect altogether? Why? Because they are most likely making demands on you without adding value to you. You don’t want to be that kind of person to your acquaintances, friends and mentors.

So, unwrap your bundle of possibilities by learning skills. The skill you learn today will make you an asset tomorrow. Go back to school, if need be. Attend paid classes. Volunteer somewhere. Sign up for internship or apprenticeship. By all means, increase your value by gaining more skills.

Bright Ukwenga

Ukwenga is an esteemed Author, Conference Speaker, Leadership Development Consultant, and the CEO, ScribeTribe an innovative media and publishing enterprise helping individual and corporate brands to express their ideas creatively and effectively