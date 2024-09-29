Media Day honour for consummate reporter and PR generalissimo, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye

Tucked away in the rolling hills of Owu Kingdom, just beyond the bustling city of Abeokuta, lies the quaint village of Akinale. This charming rural haven, with its rustic elegance, exudes a serene tranquility that belies its rich history and cultural significance.

As you meander through the village’s winding paths, the warm Nigerian sun casts a golden glow on the traditional mud-brick homes, adorned with intricate carvings and vibrant colours. The thatched roofs blend seamlessly into the lush green surroundings, creating a harmonious balance between nature and human habitation.

The air is filled with the sweet scent of blooming flowers and the gentle chirping of birds, punctuated by the occasional rustle of leaves as villagers go about their daily lives. The village square, shaded by ancient trees, serves as a communal hub, where elders gather to share stories and wisdom, while children playfully chase each other through the dusty streets.

Akinale’s strategic location, nestled in the heart of Owu Kingdom, has woven its history into the fabric of the region’s storied past. The village’s proud heritage is palpable in its historic landmarks, such as the palace of the Baale, recently elevated to the status of a First-Class traditional ruler, which stands as a testament to the village’s enduring legacy.

Despite its modest size, Akinale boasts a unique blend of traditional charm and modern vitality, making it a hidden gem in the Nigerian countryside. This enchanting village remains a cherished part of Owu Kingdom, where tradition and community come alive in every corner, every smile, and every story shared.

Such was the serenity of the unsung rural community until its “invasion” by the journalism and public relations community last Monday to mourn the loss of Oba Olufemi Adewunmi Ogunleye, Towulade Akinale, Owu Kingdom, who passed away on June 19, just shy of his 80th birthday.

To honor his illustrious life and legacy, a media committee organized a ‘Media Day,’ celebrating his monumental contributions to journalism and public relations firmament in Nigeria. A consummate reporter with Daily Times and various publications of the First Republic, former General Manager, Corporate Affairs, at Nigerian Airways, and pioneer publisher of Nigeria’s rural community newspaper, Village News, Oba Ogunleye left an indelible mark on the industry. His legacy continues to inspire, and his story serves as a testament to a life of excellence, dedication, and service.

Ogunleye’s journalism career was marked by distinction. His stories, such as the death and burial of Kwame Nkrumah, earned him commendation and rewards. The media committee, comprising his protégés, honored his legacy with “A Media Day for Oba Ogunleye,” with the theme “Journalism and Public Relations in Nigeria After Oba Femi Ogunleye”, a ceremony that showcased his monumental contributions to journalism and public relations. The event, held at the palace in Owu-Akinale and broadcast live globally by Penpushing Media, drew media luminaries and stakeholders from far and wide.

Said the committee in its closing remarks, “we resolved to institutionalise an annual Media Day, to coincide with this day that he was born exactly 80 years ago, to ensure Kabiyesi’s spirit continues to inspire and guide us. So, next year let’s reconverge to celebrate this man of all seasons… People like Kabiyesi don’t die; they forever remain in the hearts they touch and the successor generations they inspire. Let’s do this again next year and every 23rd of September”

The Ogun State Cultural Troupe presented a grand performance encapsulating Oba Ogunleye’s life and achievements, weaving a narrative of his remarkable journey. Digital presentations featured distinguished figures, including Oba Saka Matemilola, iconoclastic former columnist, Chief Tola Adeniyi, who wrote under the pseudonym, Abba Saheed, and veteran journalist Eddy Aina, each sharing unique insights into Oba Ogunleye’s life and legacy.

Dr. Niran Malaolu chaired the occasion with elegance, while Chief (Dr) Fassy Yusuf delivered the keynote address, highlighting Oba Ogunleye’s enduring impact on journalism and public relations. Panel discussions followed, featuring eminent speakers like Mr. Eddy Aina, Dr. Wasiu Tejuoso, and Kitan Oyesiku, skillfully moderated by Dr. Sade Adebimpe.

Oba Ogunleye’s legacy extends beyond his impressive career. As a lawyer with a passion for peacebuilding and alternative conflict resolution, he served as Chairman of the League of Veteran Journalists, Ogun State Chapter and set up a centre to adjudicate and resolve communual issues around all the surrounding villages of Akinala and indeed the kingdom of Owu. His commitment to education and conflict resolution is truly remarkable, stimulating him to earn a Master’s degree and pursuing a Ph.D.

Oba Ogunleye’s memory is reminiscent of Shakespeare’s poignant verse that: “When he shall die, take him and cut him out in little stars, and he will make the face of heaven so fine that all the world will be in love with night.” His star continues to shine brightly in the hearts of those he left behind forever, a beacon guiding future generations. At the “Media Day for Oba Ogunleye,” Chief Yusuf reflected on their 50-year friendship, poignantly noting that “a library of PR had been burnt down” with his passing.” Dr. Malaolu shared how Oba Ogunleye mentored him, emphasizing the importance of ethics in journalism and public relations. Oba Ogunleye’s integrity was evident when he organized a press conference at Nigerian Airways, where Dr. Malaolu declined a “brown envelope” – a testament to the monarch’s commitment to professionalism in journalism and PR.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State chapter, expressed gratitude for Oba Ogunleye’s role in resolving the union’s five-year crisis. Mr. Eddie Aina recounted how Oba Ogunleye connected with people from all walks of life, working late into the night to address the union’s problems.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a kinsman of Oba Ogunleye, described his passing as shocking, having spoken with him just weeks prior. Obasanjo praised Oba Ogunleye’s resourcefulness and promotion of cultural heritage, acknowledging that Owu, Ogun State, and Nigeria would deeply miss him.

The Owu Traditional Council formally announced Oba Ogunleye’s passing, with Oganla Owu, Chief Johnson Olu Fatoki, describing him as “a peace-loving, progressive, and bridge builder.” To honor his memory, the organizers of Media Day resolved to make it an annual event, coinciding with Oba Ogunleye’s birthdate.

Oba Ogunleye’s book, “Owu Akinale In Contemporary Abeokuta,” offers a unique blend of history, personal narrative, and practical guidance. Dr. Kola Adesina, Chairman of the Media Day Organising Committee, noted that the book is an intricate mix of message and messenger, providing a deeper understanding of Oba Ogunleye’s life and times. Former President Obasanjo praised the book for its integration of personal experience with community service, offering a comprehensive view of local challenges and resolutions.

Throughout his life, Oba Ogunleye demonstrated a commitment to learning and growth. Born in 1944, he completed his primary education in 1958 and went on to study privately, obtaining various certificates. His career spanned journalism, public relations, and traditional leadership, with notable roles at Nigerian Airways and as a pioneer publisher of community newspapers.

Oba Ogunleye’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations, and his story serves as a reminder that age is not a barrier to educational advancement. His impact on journalism, public relations, and community development will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on through the annual Media Day celebrations.

Towulade Ogunleye, was a man of many accomplishments. Born on September 23, 1944, he began his journey in journalism, studying at the Daily Times Training Centre and later earning a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos in 1979/80. His career took off as a celebrated Aviation Reporter in the 70’s, and he later became the Public Relations Manager and General Manager of Corporate Affairs at Nigeria Airways.

However, Oba Ogunleye’s thirst for knowledge didn’t stop there. He went on to study Law at Crescent University, Abeokuta, graduating with an LLB 2nd Class Upper. He was called to the Bar after completing his studies at the Law School in Lagos. Still, he didn’t rest on his laurels, pursuing an LLM at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, and eventually completing his PhD programme in Law.

Oba Ogunleye’s achievements extended beyond his academic pursuits. He was installed as the 14th Baale Akinale and later promoted to the first crowned King at Akinale, earning the title of Towulade. He was a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, and a Senior Journalist of Nigeria.

Throughout his life, Oba Ogunleye was driven by a passion for learning and growth. He believed that age was just a number and that education knew no bounds. Sadly, Oba Ogunleye passed away on June 19, 2024, just three months shy of his 80th birthday. He is survived by his wife, Olori Olanike Ogunleye, children, and grandchildren, including Mr. Bamidele Ogunleye of the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation.

Somorin, former Chief Press Secretary to Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, is a doctoral researcher at Crescent University, Abeokuta