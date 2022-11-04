Making more money alleviates money worries

In last week’s article, I talked about overcoming financial fatigue.

The more I reflected on that topic, the more I realized that money will solve a lot of fatigue issues.

More money in the bank, bonuses, a raise at work, more business income, paid down debts, a portfolio bounce-back, and monetary gifts will usually reduce money worries.

It’d be good to know, though, if the richest men around the world and in Africa, like Dangote, Elon Musk, or Jeff Bezos have ZERO money worries or not.

But yes, whilst money cannot solve all the problems of the world, it can make us happier in many areas of our lives.

Who wouldn’t love to lounge at home from now till the end of the year without working, but with a constant flow of income?

Who wouldn’t love jetting out of the country for a vacation as soon as they feel a bit stressed?

An abundant supply of money is much desirable.

A straightforward way of reducing money worries is to simply EARN more.

Read also: Save money, and money will save you

There is a limit to how much you can save, but the amount you can make or earn is limitless. What you save is a function of what you make or have, and what you have is a function of what you make or earn.

You can decide to stretch your money-making potential, thereby, stretching your income.

And truth be told, the more money you earn, the fewer (money) problems you are likely to have.

Earning more will entail:

-Getting a raise at work or getting a new job entirely.

-Starting a business on the side or adding an additional stream to what you already have.

– Adding to a reliable investment stream so it can generate more money for you.

They all seem simple, yet complex.

But, to be honest, in starting a business, or pivoting in your career in order to make more money,

– You must be ready to put in the work.

– Learn new skills, or improve on the ones you already have

-Swallow your pride to push your products or services out.

-You most often have to start from scratch or start small if it’s a new line of business.

-Understand that things may not be very clear at the onset.

– Willing to work with people.

As we approach the end of the year, explore what you can do to make more money, and have conversations about it with people around you.