LG election and drumbeats of liberation in Rivers

In politics, sustainable outcomes, even though pursued vigorously, cannot flourish where alienation and coercion thrive. Only collaborative leadership can foster the resilience that gives political relationships the desired longevity.

Between the state and local government structures, such relationships should remain unbroken. It was so in Rivers State. Year after year to wit. Never had there been an absence. One existed, actively much like the other. The people stay in the local governments. Mobilisation machines reside with them. It is for them that policies and programs are implemented. So, they cannot, therefore, be alienated from the governance offered at the state level.

Only an archaic, brute political mentality—a one-man’s selfish interest, approximated as collective concerns of everybody—will conceive contrariwise and arm-twist such knitted relationships to break, not into halves but shreds. But that attempt suffered defeat. It died. The Rivers Local Government system is now unshackled. A liberation that dawned on 5 October, 2024.

That day now reckons in history. Clasped from the unswerving start of the process and conclusion of the conduct of the Rivers Local Government election, the electorate decided. And in all, 23 Chairmen won, and 319 Councillors emerged as winners.

Again, people voted in the 6,866 political units scattered in the 319 political wards. Eighteen out of the 19 registered political parties jostled for votes and participated actively in the process. In fact, only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not participate in the exercise. In fact, they boycotted the process on their own volition. None disputed the outcome. Not the membership or executive of the State Chapter of Inter-Party Advisory Council. Not civil society groups. Not local or international observers who witnessed and monitored the elections. Not one minor or major stakeholder. This is because the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) discharged its avowed umpire’s duties with diligence and fairness. At the end, certificates of return were presented to the winners on the 6th day of October, 2024. We shall come back to the issues of announcement of results and presentation of certificates of return later.

Now, don’t rule it away; it was arduous. The process, I mean. Desperate undemocratic elements dared the law. As forces who feel they are larger than the law, they hold it in claws. They chiselled the wheel of democracy at will. They even secured an endless supply of multiple court orders and injunctions, both to restrain and truncate the process and conduct. Court judgements must favour them. From this mindset, legal battles were fuelled. It was excreted by both junior lawyers and respected silks. None could advise the other in their blind rejection of the stance of the preeminence of first-in-hand judgement. What a shame!

There were other coercive overtures and repeated protests. All those they used, brandished them as a two-edged sword, swayed recklessly. But that sword has cut its bearers, leaving them with sore wounds of grief. Of course, even the police seemed bought over. Their acts showed it. Intel laid credence to it. For, on Friday, 4th October, 2024, at 1am, the police served as hired rogues. A detachment deployed from a neighbouring state attempted to breach the gates and secure areas of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC). They did so to manifestly steal sensitive electoral materials meant for the conduct of the election. That act, allegedly, was initiated by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), who claimed his aim was to withdraw a team already guarding the RSIEC head office with no record of misconduct and replace them with infiltrated and compromised agents recruited to undermine and possibly stall the conduct of the election.

Read also: Rivers state crisis: Democracy in the eye of the storm

However, the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, foiled the attempt and minced no words when he said, “Why are they looking for a way to stampede this state?” The Supreme Court gave a judgement that all local government activities must be conducted by elected officers. I am saying this here so that the Inspector General of Police will be aware, and also know that any act against the peace of this State, anything that will bring a situation of lawlessness in this State, if it happens, I think at the end of the day, he should be prepared to take responsibility.”

Unashamed, hours after, the police announced withdrawing from its statutory duties on Friday, October 4. They also battled to do damage control of the negative image their overnight action had triggered around the world. There were no police on duty on Election Day. As it were, they stood aloof and watched to see what they considered impossible. In Nigeria, without police presence, social or electoral functions do not get executed. But Rivers State has sufficiently challenged that position. This is not to say the police are of no consequence. No. But they abdicated their professional oath of office to protect the lives and property of the people, particularly during elections.

Obviously, the decision and action of the police showed an inclination toward vested political interests they sought to protect. Such vested political interests constitute part of the decay that should be rooted out of public institutions because it hampers efficiency and commitment to professionalism. Even up until now, it is still so. If their posture has changed, Rivers people are yet to notice it.

Despite the police rescinding their role, a new chapter has just opened in the public sphere of discourse. Not really about the police but the template associated, for now, only with Rivers State. The local government election was conducted without police presence. But other sister security agencies did the needful. How gracious God is? He did not want a bloodbath. As it is written, ‘God will confound thy enemies, and they shall be put to shame’. So, He gave them over to a different spirit that kept them busy while the voting proceeded. And the people rejoiced at the end.

You see, the enemies of the state were not in the election; they chose to protest against the election and failed utterly in that mission. They watched shamelessly as Rivers people came out in their numbers to vote peacefully and monitor their vote count. And the election turned out to be a huge success. Yes! A monumental success. The Rivers Local Government election was conducted without the police providing security. This template is offered for consideration. But when it is adopted, be sure there is a citizens’ support that is purely organic. A common interest must bond the people to safeguard what benefits the entire system or society. No mischief! Such resolve steers progress because only true representatives would emerge from such determination.

The Rivers Local Government election was a credible process. Indigenes and non-indigenes alike showed enthusiasm. They participated massively. No voter apathy was witnessed. The electoral process was peaceful. It was free, fair, and credible. There was no mismanagement. Election materials arrived at voting centres early enough. No indiscretion. Nothing came close to manipulation. The people formed part of the force to push on this radical transformation. It was garnished with good taste. Many did not believe this meal could be this cooked, sweetly.

Power and the political structure have returned to the people. Rivers people acted out their distaste against the power-drunk and self-styled political maverick, whose political ‘guruism’ is antagonism in perpetuity. The election taught dictatorial leaders useful lessons. Yes, it did!

The 5th October 2024 LG election was possible because Rivers had a David-like leader. Not blinded by craving for raw power. Not hungry for uncouth dominance known of masters. In the Rivers people, a Messiah steered the course. The leader is of clean purpose, so that when he stamped his feet, how he was going to drive the process to fruition did not lose steam.

Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli, declared the results of 22 LG chairmanship candidates of the Action Peoples Party (APP) as winners while announcing the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) party as the winner of the chairmanship seat of Etche Local Government Council. Justice Enebeli, who is also the Chief Electoral Commissioner for the election, declared the results in the presence of members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council from 18 political parties, leaders of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), civil society groups, local and international observers, returning officers, newsmen, and other key stakeholders. While declaring the results, he said: “We can see that Rivers people and residents, in their overwhelming majority of opinion, have given veracity of vindication to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission’s (RSIEC) avowed position to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent, all-inclusive, violence-free, successful, and treasured election by the Treasure Base of the Nation, Rivers State, without police or security agencies.”

He stated that the polls, which closed at 3 p.m., witnessed a large turnout of voters who defiled the rains to vote for candidates of their choice. He said, “It is, therefore, heartwarming that I stand before you all today to affirm the smooth, safe, free, fair, credible, and transparent, all inclusive, successful, violence-free, and most treasured conduct of the 2024 Rivers State Local Government Council election despite all odds… Polls were closed across the state by 3pm today. Before then, there was a large turnout of enthusiastic citizens who came out to exercise their franchise even in the midst of the heavy downpour witnessed this morning (October 5). Results have been trickling in since the closure of polls, and the good people of Rivers State and residents have spoken through the ballots, and they are in ecstatic expectation of the results of this historic election.”

Justice Enebeli took time to explain the determined efforts made by the commission to ensure a smooth electoral process that built the required confidence in all those who participated in the exercise. “After our stakeholder meeting, the parties had primaries; candidates were screened and subsequently cleared to contest as chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors from the various wards and local government areas of Rivers State. The commission embarked on an enlightenment and sensitisation campaign to educate the citizens on their democratic rights and the importance of exercising their franchise. In keeping with extant regulations, the commission displayed the register of voters in all the 6,866 polling units of the state while political parties embarked on campaigns to canvass votes from their supporters.”

Justice Enebeli, however, regretted that while things were progressing smoothly, there was a 10-day protest that gripped the nation, which led to stagnation of social, economic, and political activities. “That aside, several legal obstacles and court cases were instituted against the commission by persons and parties in vindication of their democratic rights. Despite these obstacles, the commission remained unbowed and ensured that the 5th October date remained as sacrosanct as it is invariable, especially after the Supreme Court judgement of the 11th of July, 2024, and the judgement of Justice I. P. C. Igwe of Rivers State High Court.

“Therefore, I, Hon Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), in my capacity as the Chairman, Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), and pursuant to the extant provisions of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Law No. 2 of 2018, and all other laws enabling me in that behalf, do hereby make declaration of results for the Chairmanship election into the 23 Local Government Councils of Rivers State. After painstaking collation of results at the close of polls by our team of officials regarding the local government council elections conducted this day, the 5th of October, 2024, I declare the following candidates, having scored a majority of lawful or valid votes cast in two-thirds of the wards comprising their respective local government areas of Rivers State, are hereby returned as elected Chairmen or Chairwomen.”

He listed the names of the winners for the championship positions to include: Vincent Reuben Obu for Abua/Odual; Chibudom Ezu for Ahoada-East; Iyekor Ikporo for Ahoada-West; Tonye Briggs-Oniyide for Akuku-Toru; Lazarus Gogote Nteogwuile for Andoni; Sule Amachree for Asari-Toru; Anengi Barasua for Bonny; Harry Agiriye for Degema; Brain Gokpa for Eleme; David Omereji for Emohua; Monday Dumiye for Gokana; Israel Abosi for Ikwerre; Martins Nwigbo for Khana; Chijioke Ihunwo for Obio/Akpor; Prince Isaac Umejuru for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni; Ishmael Oforibika for Ogu/Bolo; Igwe Achese for Okrika; Promise Reginald for Omuma; Enyiada Cookey-Gam for Opobo/Nkoro; Gift Okere for Oyigbo; Ezebunwo Ichemati for Port Harcourt; Matthew Dike for Tai; and Uzodinma Nwafor for Etche Local Government Councils. He also said that of the 319 political wards, the Action Peoples Party (APP) won 314 councillorship positions while other parties clinched a win each for the remaining five positions. A breakdown shows that All Progressives Congress (APC) secured the seat in Okrika Ward 3; Boot Party secured one seat in Ahoada West; Labour Party (LP) secured the seat in Ward 3; Social Democratic Party (SDP) won the Ward 3 seat; and Young People’s Party (YPP) secured Ward 5 councillorship seats in three different LGAs.

Justice Enebeli eventually presented Certificates of Return to the 23 Chairmen and Vice Chairmen-elect in the October 5, 2024 Local Government Council election, in compliance with Section 59 of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law No. 2 of 2018. He added, “If I may say so without any sense of immodesty, the election that took place, conducted by us, and the results make a vocal statement to Rivers State and the Nigerian nation that the ballot paper in the people’s hand is stronger than arms and ammunition.”

There is no doubt that Governor Fubara’s leadership style has altered the electoral dynamics. With democratically elected leadership sworn in at the local government councils, he exerts a measure of control, not for itself but to align the local government to what happens at the state government level. This is why on October 6, 2024, the elected chairmen of local government councils were sworn in by Governor Fubara.

While swearing in the newly elected chairmen, Governor Fubara said that with the Local Government Council election over, the state has now entered into a season of transformation where democracy will not only thrive but the people shall witness delivery of democratic dividends that satisfy their aspirations. He acknowledged with great delight the support of Rivers people in the fight to salvage the local government system in the state, adding that the pressure to destroy the local government system in Rivers State became intense three days before Election Day when an attempt was made to invade the headquarters of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The governor said, “But the truth remains: desperate situations require desperate measures. We were confronted with a situation where the local government of this state was heading to doom. And the truth about it is, because of the genuine love that we have for this state, we must salvage the local government election. And what we did, with the support of Rivers people, was to salvage the local government council. And to the glory of God, that has been done and dusted.”

Governor Fubara said with the elections now over and the remainder of the years in office, his administration will not deploy any form of undemocratic ways to confront or fight anybody. He assured that, rather, he will continue to use the means of peace to ensure that the assets of Rivers State are protected. “We assure the Federal Government that we are not going to be party to anything that will lead to the breakdown of law and order in this state. This is because we know quite alright that if there is a breakdown of law and order in this state, Nigeria will suffer, and we are not going to be party to it. That is the reason why our standard, in terms of maturity, is high.”

Governor Fubara charged the newly sworn-in chairmen to ensure that they remain connected with the people in their council areas. He urged them to emulate his approach to peace so that they can be more patient with people and the situation without being violent. “For the newly sworn-in Chairmen, I want you to see yourselves as servants. Once you see yourself as emperor, that is where the problem begins. Once you see yourself as the one who knows it all because of the power of the funds available to you, that is where you will start seeing crises. But see this opportunity as a call to service. It is an opportunity for you to bring people together and to deliver to the people of Rivers State. We need development in the 23 local government areas. Represent them well. Work for the betterment of your local government. Ensure that you are a servant leader. Open your doors, embrace everyone, and I assure you that nothing is bigger and greater than that. That is the structure. When you work for the people, when you bring them in, when you help them, there is nothing bigger than that. So, that will be the ingredient of this administration.”

Governor Fubara said he is aware that his detractors are mobilising 20 people per political unit, instructed to attack them when they report to their various council secretariats to resume duties. He noted, “Please, if they are coming with violence, avoid them. The peace of this state is too important to us. It is public knowledge; everybody knows what they are planning. But please, I want to beg everyone of you to follow my approach. At the right time, you will always win if you are patient and calculative.”

Governor Fubara warned them against greed and the urge to amass wealth indiscreetly because the tendency to get everything will make them lose everything. “You must ensure that this opportunity God has given you at this critical time is protected. Don’t fail Him. Don’t fail these elders that have come here to witness this ceremony. We want this to be a landmark. This is the beginning of a new Rivers State, and I am going to make sure that I supervise it with all that I have. I will follow up with whatever is happening in the 23 local governments with everything because I believe this is not a time for me to make any mistake.”

Governor Fubara also said, “You must live above board. But I know with what you have done, your past responsibilities, and a few of you that I know personally, you are not going to disappoint us. We are doing this today for the world and for Nigerians to know that the issue of local government election, swearing in, and resumption of office in Rivers State is over. So, maybe from tomorrow, the story may be different, not anymore: it can’t happen or it will be stopped. What we are talking about now is a different story.”

While expressing gratitude to God, who has remained an abiding strength, courage, and sustainer, Governor Fubara appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his democratic approach while giving the government support. “So, on behalf of the good people of Rivers State, I want to thank him (President Tinubu). I am so glad that the Chairman of the Governor’s Forum of the PDP and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, is here with us to witness the ceremony. I want to assure you that I still remain a member of the PDP,” Governor Fubara said.

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, who witnessed the swearing-in of the 23 LG chairmen, said that his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has proven himself a true democrat, who, against all odds, has pushed through with decisions and actions to deepen democracy. He added that Governor Fubara has done so by being proactive with an open mind, deploying his democratic instincts with strategies to carefully deliver democratic governance at the local government level, irrespective of party allegiance or consideration. The PDP Governors’ Forum chairman affirmed that Rivers State is a PDP state, even if the just-sworn-in local government chairmen and councillors are of different political parties. He bemoaned the situation, describing it as the problem that they have found themselves both as a party and as governors.

However, Senator Mohammed said Governor Fubara, who is the Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, is still an avowed member of the PDP despite the fact that other parties constitute the body of elected officers at the local government level. “Of course he is still with us. He’s still a PDP man, and I have to come, on behalf of the governors, to show solidarity to him for this very proactive democratic instinct that he developed, which is a new manifestation in the political arena in Nigeria, where he had to intensify, and he has to develop strategy to be able to deliver governance, irrespective of party allegiance or party consideration. He didn’t have a structure of the party in the state, for certain reasons, and he had to go out to make sure he allowed other parties to participate within the political space so that there wouldn’t be any vacuum. And I think this is very auspicious; that is very creative, and I am very proud of him. And I said, yes, we have lost as a party, and that is why we want to be running away from this. Again, he has established himself as a governor and the pride of all the governors in Nigeria.”

Governor Mohammed pointed out why it is not advisable to ignore a sitting governor at the sub-national level because of the role he plays and the following he commands, saying the effrontery to undermine the office and person of Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State is largely not acceptable. He added, “A governor is the chief executive.” He can do anything. He can spring surprises because the Nigerian state is run by governors at the sub-national level. Even the Federal Government is a tenant. Nigerians live in the States and local governments, and that is why what he did today was very proactive and creative, irrespective of the fact that he knew his party would lose. And certainly, because of his deep democratic instincts, he had to allow the other parties to win, and I will just wish that those who have won will see it in their own modesty and be willing to give him support. Because he is not doing it with any strings or asking them to do anything. Let the APP and him have that relationship so that he can govern. I had a similar situation in 2019. I governed a state where only nine PDP people were members in the State Assembly, and he (Fubara) is still doing that. So, his political sagacity has come to a level where he has become a specimen for democratic studies in Nigeria.”

Now, to the issue of the aftermath of the election and swearing-in. Since July 17, 2024, when the tenure of then-serving chairmen elapsed, the police had mounted barricades at the gates of the 23 council secretariats. They did not want anybody, so it seemed, other than the elected chairmen, to access the premises. Not even legitimate staff and civil servants were allowed to gain entry. During the swearing-in, Governor Fubara warned of clandestine plans to attack the councils on the 7th of October, 2024, the day elected chairmen would assume office. The police paid deaf ears. Rather, they vacated the gates of local government secretariats they had occupied for about four months. As they left, looking so frustrated, some politically sponsored thugs had a field day running berserk and burning council secretariats at Ikwerre, Emohua, and Eleme Local Government Areas.

Read also:Rivers of violence in Port Harcourt

To unravel the perpetrators, Governor Fubara set up a 7-man Judicial Commission of Enquiry. The only public reaction on national television threatening to stop the commission from its given assignment is the FCT minister. He spoke of hiring lawyers to stop the commission from investigating the arson, killings, and wanton destruction of property as a result. Will he get an injunction? Can an order of court become an immunity under which to seek cover for acts against the law of the land? We wait to see what happens!

Meanwhile, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, comprising Hon. Justice Ibiwengi Roseline Minakiri as Chairman; Mrs. Inyingi Brown as the Secretary; Barrister Uzor Ikenga as the Counsel; Barrister Felicia Nwoke; Prof. Blessing Didia; Sir Samuel Egbe; and Venerable Alex Usifor as members, has since started work.

While inaugurating the commission, Governor Fubara said his administration will not look away while ill-guided youths and sponsored political thugs turn the state into a theatre of violence without being made to pay for such crimes against the state. “So, I have decided to take this action to find out the immediate and remote causes of this arson; most importantly, no matter the personalities involved, we must bring them to book. This assignment is very important. It is an assignment that, if it is not done rightly, would give the enemies of this state the opportunity to continue. And if we are right, it is going to be the end of further destruction of public property in the state. I know it is going to be very tasking. I can assure you that there will be threats, but you have to be strong,” he advised.

Governor Fubara stated that it is long overdue to inaugurate the commission of inquiry owing to incidents that have been witnessed since his administration came on board. “It has become very clear that rather than getting close to the path of peace, this state is gradually turning into a kingdom where law and order are no longer the order of the day. And we cannot fold our hands and allow such things to happen. On the 5th of October, 2024, about four days ago, we had an election in this state. Before the election, we also heard from a lot of quarters, songs of war, and threats, but we never took them seriously because we believed that a local government election is a prerogative of the state government. It has nothing to do with anybody anywhere that is outside the confinement of our state. And for that reason, we believed strongly that whatever it is, we could manage it to produce the purpose of that election.”

Governor Fubara further said, “But it is very unfortunate that after the election, even while the election was going on, several things happened, which we managed, thinking it was going to end there. The day after the election, there were also more threats from people, and we also thought it was just a normal threat, believing that it was not going to be out of hand, but it did.”

Governor Fubara told members of the commission that God has not made any mistake to find them suitable for the assignment given to them. He outlined their terms of reference to include: “Determine the underlying causes of the violence and identify the individuals or groups reasonable for the attacks on some Local Government Council Headquarters and the harm caused to citizens; evaluate the extent of damage to property, infrastructure, and human lives and estimate the financial losses incurred; Examine whether the violence was politically motivated, and if so, identify the key players and their roles in instigating the violence; Assess the effectiveness of the security agencies’ response to the violence and identify areas for improvement; Investigate the actions of individuals and groups involved in the violence in the face of the relevant laws, including the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015, etc. Advise on adequate compensation and support for victims and their families, as well as measures to prevent future occurrences; make recommendations on long-term strategies to prevent similar incidents in the future, including recommendations for policy reforms, community engagement, and conflict resolution mechanisms; recommend appropriate sanctions for individuals and groups found culpable; and make other relevant recommendations in light of its findings that the commission may consider appropriate.” They have called for memoranda from members of the public and stakeholders in the state. They have one month to conclude their findings and submit recommendations to the governor.

In Rivers State, nonetheless, what needs to be known is that, with the leadership provided by Governor Fubara, the people have used the local government election to liberate themselves. Now, Rivers is free. Rivers now breathe fresh air. Rivers is now great again. Rivers feels at home and peaceful with Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Chukwudi is the Chief Press Secretary to the Rivers State Governor, and writes from Port Harcourt.

Share