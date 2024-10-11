Rivers of violence in Port Harcourt

Governor Sim Fubara

Rivers State turned violent after the successful local government elections on Saturday. There were bloody clashes in at least four local government areas. Some elected chairman forced their way into their offices with guns and machetes.

Rivers State politics dominated the media over two weeks and counting.

– There was a reported Police attempt to stealthily seize electoral materials and seal the Rivers State Electoral Commission Head office.

-SIM Fubara’s declaration of independence and willingness to die.

-election: Government party wins 22 of 23 chairmanship positions in the 5 October election.

-New chairmen were sworn in on Sunday, 6 October.

-Violence erupted on Monday, 7 October.

Governor Sim Fubara and his predecessor, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, threw barbs at each other following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention. Tinubu called for a de-escalation of the violence. Fubara resented that Tinubu mentioned only Fubara by name in his statement. The next day, Wike replied and accused Fubara of causing the violence by allegedly not obeying a court’s judgement.

The peace of the graveyard reigns over Rivers State.

Governor Fubara seems favoured in media reports and commentary.

Ongoing demolition of police barracks without new abode for cop

Patrick Adekunle on WhatsApp

It’s wrong and inhumane to give ” QUIT NOTICE ” without providing alternative housing Estates for men of the NP and their families. This run-down in infrastructure was adequately supplied for budgetary allocation every year. These officers have sacrificed too much for the country to be treated in this respect.

For emphasis, my company and multinational partners birthed the idea behind renovating and rehabilitating police barracks across Nigeria. But ours is Structured for alternative arrangements.

Unfortunately, politicians and different fronts will share his property across Nigeria.

And our gallant officers and families will be on the streets. I doubt if adequate provision was made and if there is a reasonable timeline for them to secure other property. We are all keeping quiet, playing the Ostrich, and allowing governmental evil machinations and impunity to dominate our landscape. I do hope that this monster will not devour all of us.

It’s a very sad commentary to treat officers of the Nigeria Police and Family this way. 😢

The Symbolism of Rivers State

The symbolism of the Local Government Council elections in Rivers State yesterday and the imminent swear-in of the victorious 24 chairmen and councillors belonging to Action People’s Party (APP) and Action Alliance (AA) is beyond the contest of power between FCT Minister Wike and Gov. Fubara. It’s an affirmation of the supremacy of the will of the Rivers’ people. Wike had used the Federal High Court, Abuja, Inspector General of Police and INEC to scuttle the elections but to no avail. Rather, the Rivers people and the state electoral commission (RSIEC) determinedly forged ahead with the elections. They came out in their numbers to cast their ballot. Despite few skirmishes and gunshot incidents, the elections were largely peaceful and orderly.

On the surface of it, it was a triumphal victory for Fubara. No, it’s an emphatic victory of the Rivers people, who resisted intimidation and manipulation to boldly register their presence in the polity that they are indomitable. They have rubbished the manipulated judiciary, the cowered national electoral umpire and the supercilious police force.

The Rivers people have suddenly launched themselves on the national landscape as democratic schoolmasters in the art of elections. They have taught the polity that a determined people can assert their democratic willpower and independence against all forces of retrogression.

What has happened in Rivers has become a template of democratic revolution in this country. Hopefully henceforth all the people of this country in different geopolities will rise to the occasion by asserting their democratic willpower against the obstacles planted by the ruling elites or oligarchy. President Tinubu will now appreciate that it wasn’t Wike, whom he has preposterously rewarded with ministerial appointment, that fetched him the questionable votes of Rivers people rumoured to belong to Peter Obi to win the presidential election but the acquiescence of the Rivers people. The Rivers people have proven to him their willpower and capacity to make and unmake, not the hubristic and cantankerous Wike who has lost his political value. As the highly speculated cabinet reshuffle of Tinubu becomes imminent, it’s left to Tinubu to continue to hobnob with a self-delusional Wike who has insulted the sensibilities of Nigerians with his constant boasts and threats. It remains to be seen if the Rivers people will defend their elections victory as Wike continues to manipulate the democratic process for political relevance.

Al-Bishak on WhatsApp.

The Desperation of Governor Fubara!

Governor Fubara committed an anti-party offence out of desperation to fight Wike and because he was seen as a ” strong man. ”

While he pretended to be in the PDP, he directed his supporters to contest the LGA election in another party and swore them in on Sunday.

He has no basis to criticise Wike, who fought everyone to install him as governor of the PDP. Fubara betrayed his party and still claims to be a party member.

Those urging him don’t mind the blunder but would quickly blame their state for not following the rules. This is the dangerous effect of biased criticism!

Governor Fubara would go down in history as someone who short-changed his party in a desperate determination to make a useless point.

He should face sanction from the PDP because he committed anti-party offences.

Keep walking, folks, but remember that two wrongs don’t make a right.

Elvis Agukwe on WhatsApp

