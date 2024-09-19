Leverage blockchain for data integrity and solar financing in Nigeria

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, faces significant challenges in its energy sector, especially in providing reliable and affordable electricity to its population. The energy transition towards renewable sources, such as solar power, is critical for sustainable development. However, the implementation of solar financing in Nigeria encounters several hurdles, notably data integrity issues and high payment default rates. Leveraging blockchain technology offers a promising solution to these challenges, particularly given that over 65 percent of Nigeria’s GDP is contributed by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

SMEs are the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, contributing more than 65 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and providing employment to millions. Despite their significant contribution, SMEs face persistent challenges, including unreliable power supply, which hampers their productivity and growth. Solar energy presents an attractive alternative, offering a reliable and sustainable power source. However, financing solar projects for SMEs is fraught with risks, primarily due to concerns over data integrity and payment defaults. Accurate data on energy consumption, creditworthiness, and transaction histories are often lacking or unreliable. This lack of data integrity makes it difficult for financial institutions to assess risks accurately and offer suitable financing solutions. Additionally, SMEs in Nigeria often struggle with inconsistent cash flows, making them prone to defaulting on loan repayments. This risk is exacerbated by the absence of a robust system to track and enforce payment schedules effectively.

Blockchain technology, with its decentralised and immutable ledger system, can provide innovative solutions to the aforementioned challenges in solar financing for SMEs. Blockchain can ensure the accuracy and reliability of data related to energy consumption and financial transactions. By recording every transaction on an immutable ledger, all stakeholders, including banks, energy providers, and SMEs, can access consistent and tamper-proof data. This transparency can help financial institutions make more informed lending decisions, thereby reducing the risk of defaults. Smart contracts on the blockchain can automate the payment process, ensuring timely and secure transactions. For instance, a smart contract can be programmed to deduct loan repayments directly from an SME’s account based on their energy usage data recorded on the blockchain. This automation reduces the likelihood of missed payments and enhances trust between lenders and borrowers.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been a pioneer in adopting blockchain for various sectors, including energy. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched several blockchain-based initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency and transparency of energy management in the emirate. DEWA has implemented blockchain to manage its energy supply chain, ensuring that all transactions related to energy production, distribution, and consumption are recorded on a secure and immutable ledger. This system helps in reducing losses, preventing fraud, and ensuring that energy is delivered efficiently to consumers. The blockchain platform also supports the trading of surplus solar energy generated by consumers, allowing them to sell excess energy back to the grid.

The UAE’s example shows how blockchain can be used to streamline energy management and enhance the efficiency of energy supply chains. For Nigeria, adopting a similar approach could help in reducing the high level of inefficiency and energy losses currently experienced in the power sector. By using blockchain to manage energy production and distribution, Nigeria could improve the reliability of its renewable energy supply, particularly in regions where solar power is being adopted.

In addition to the above, Singapore has been at the forefront of smart city initiatives, including the use of blockchain in its energy sector. The Singaporean government has implemented blockchain technology to enhance national energy efficiency and promote the use of renewable energy. Singapore uses blockchain to create a digital twin of its national energy grid, allowing for real-time monitoring and management of energy production and consumption. This digital infrastructure supports the trading of green energy credits and helps ensure that energy resources are used as efficiently as possible. Blockchain technology also enables consumers to verify that the energy they are using is sourced from renewable resources.

Nigeria can learn from Singapore’s use of blockchain for improving energy efficiency on a national scale. By adopting similar technology, Nigeria could create a more resilient and efficient energy system, particularly in areas where solar energy is being deployed. Blockchain could help in reducing energy waste, ensuring that solar energy is used effectively, and providing a transparent system for trading renewable energy credits.

Another instance is the country of Estonia; it is known for its digital government initiatives and has extended its use of blockchain to the energy sector. The Estonian government has implemented blockchain to manage national energy data securely and transparently. In Estonia, blockchain is used to record and manage data related to energy production, consumption, and distribution. This ensures that all energy-related data is secure, tamper-proof, and accessible only to authorised parties. The system also supports the verification of renewable energy sources, ensuring that consumers and businesses can trust the energy they are purchasing.

For Nigeria, the Estonian model highlights the importance of data integrity in the energy sector. By using blockchain to manage energy data, Nigeria could ensure that all energy transactions are secure and transparent, reducing the risk of fraud and improving trust in the system. This would be particularly beneficial in the solar energy market, where accurate data is crucial for securing financing and attracting investment.

To effectively implement blockchain technology in Nigeria’s solar financing, it is essential to develop a blockchain-based digital platform where all transactions related to solar energy financing can be recorded. This platform should be accessible to all stakeholders, including banks, energy providers, and SMEs. Integrating smart metres that record energy consumption data in real-time and upload it to the blockchain ensures accurate and up-to-date information for all parties involved. Conducting training sessions and workshops to educate SMEs, financial institutions, and energy providers about the benefits and functionalities of blockchain technology is crucial for successful adoption. Additionally, working closely with government agencies and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with existing regulations and to develop new policies that support the use of blockchain in the energy sector is necessary.

Blockchain technology holds immense potential to revolutionise solar financing in Nigeria by enhancing data integrity and reducing payment default rates. For a country where SMEs contribute significantly to the economy but struggle with energy reliability and financing challenges, blockchain offers a transparent, secure, and efficient solution. By leveraging blockchain, Nigeria can accelerate its energy transition, empower its SMEs, and achieve sustainable economic growth.

Chiemeka Okeke is the Co-Founder and CFO of Powerfull Technology Limited. He highlights the potential adoption of blockchain technology, to reduce payment default, enhance data integrity in Nigeria’s energy transition, drawing on global examples to illustrate how blockchain has been successfully implemented in other countries to bolster energy sector efficiency and reliability.