Letter to the Year 2024

My dear 2024,

In this digital age, letter writing may seem like a relic of the past, yet the weight of reflection compels me to pen this note. Your arrival, 2024, carried the hopes and dreams of many Nigerians, but as the months unfolded, you became a year defined by hardship, perseverance, and invaluable lessons. This letter attempts to capture the significant events that shaped Nigeria over the past twelve months, recounting milestones that tested the collective resilience of a nation navigating economic hardship, political uncertainty, and social upheaval.

“While the nation looked to its leaders for answers, the strength of ordinary Nigerians, their unwavering spirit and determination, held the country together, inspiring hope for a better future.”

From the onset, 2024 was not an ordinary year. The economic strain was immediate and far-reaching. Inflation surged between 34-40 percent, exacerbating poverty and forcing millions of Nigerians to make difficult choices. The prices of essential commodities such as rice, maize, and garri doubled within months. Petrol prices fluctuated between ₦700 to ₦1200 per litre, severely impacting transportation and logistics. Even sachet water, once affordable, became a luxury for many, a stark reflection of the economic strain.

By mid-year, Nigeria’s food inflation rate approached 40 percent, pushing millions below the poverty line. National Bureau of Statistics reports indicated that over 71 million Nigerians faced food insecurity by the third quarter. The people endured, showing remarkable resilience even as economic planners appeared overwhelmed. While the nation looked to its leaders for answers, the strength of ordinary Nigerians, their unwavering spirit and determination, held the country together, inspiring hope for a better future.

Political instability compounded the economic crisis. Contentious elections in Edo and Ondo states and the unfolding crisis in Rivers State revealed deep governance fissures. The reinstatement of the old national anthem ignited debate, with critics arguing it was distracting from pressing issues. Yet, amid these tensions, Nigerians stood united, weathering political divisions and focused on pursuing progress.

Tragedy accompanied hardship. Three deadly stampedes during palliative distributions in Oyo, Anambra, and the Federal Capital Territory claimed over 60 lives. Youth unemployment surpassed 45 percent, prompting many university graduates to seek menial jobs or leave the country to pursue better opportunities abroad, contributing to the ‘Japa’ wave of migration. The spectre of insecurity loomed large, with banditry, abductions, and insurgency ravaging Zamfara, Kaduna, and Borno.

Globally, 2024 was marked by historic elections and widespread unrest. Over 60 countries, representing nearly half of the world’s population, held elections. Mexico and the United Kingdom saw leadership changes, while a former U.S. president significantly returned to power. In Nigeria, local voter turnout plummeted to a record low of 28 percent, signalling growing disillusionment with governance.

International conflicts persisted. The war between Russia and Ukraine showed no signs of abating, while tensions in the Middle East escalated. The conflict involving Israel, Hamas, and Iran intensified, expanding to Lebanon and threatening regional stability. Iran’s increasing military posture positioned it as a formidable force in Middle Eastern geopolitics. Meanwhile, the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria heightened fears of extremist groups gaining ground, contributing to a burgeoning refugee crisis.

Amidst the global unrest, 2024 witnessed landmark social progress in some parts of the world. Thailand legalized same-sex marriage, becoming the first Southeast Asian nation to do so, while Greece extended adoption rights to same-sex couples. These milestones highlighted the evolving landscape of LGBTQ+ rights globally. However, in Nigeria, conservatism prevailed, with lawmakers intensifying efforts to preserve traditional values. Proposed bills aimed at restricting LGBTQ+ rights further underscored the cultural divergence between Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Despite these challenges, glimmers of hope emerged. The entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians remained undeterred, with small businesses in the agriculture and technology sectors growing by 7 percent despite economic headwinds. Power supply, although inconsistent, showed marginal improvements. The healthcare sector underwent transformative reforms, with 53,000 health workers retrained to deliver high-quality services. Initiatives such as the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Initiative provided free caesarean sections to eligible women, addressing critical gaps in maternal healthcare.

As 2025 approaches, Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The nation seeks to diversify its economy, moving away from an overreliance on oil. This strategic shift towards agriculture, technology, and manufacturing sectors, buoyed by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), promises economic revitalisation and a brighter future, positioning Nigeria as a key player in West African trade.

The long-awaited operationalisation of the Dangote Refinery holds the potential to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products, curtail trade deficits, and create much-needed jobs. However, oil price volatility remains a persistent challenge. The global transition to greener energy sources underscores the urgency of diversifying revenue streams. Nigeria must balance its oil-driven economy with investments in renewable energy and emerging industries to secure long-term economic stability.

Inflation and exchange rate instability will likely persist into 2025, with the Central Bank grappling to stabilise the economy. Foreign investment and increased non-oil exports are essential to sustaining economic growth. Encouragingly, Nigeria’s tech sector continues to thrive. Lagos and Abuja are rapidly evolving into innovation hubs, fostering growth in fintech, e-commerce, and agricultural technology.

Political reform remains a focal point, driven by public demand for accountability and better governance. Anti-corruption efforts are intensifying, propelled by civil society and a populace weary of systemic inefficiencies. However, security challenges continue to cast a shadow over national progress. Addressing insurgency in the Northeast, banditry in the North, and secessionist movements in the Southeast requires comprehensive, long-term solutions that address the root causes of conflict.

The push for decentralisation and greater state-level autonomy is gaining momentum. Calls for resource control and policy reforms shape national discourse, reflecting broader desires for a more equitable distribution of power and resources. Political alliances are shifting as the 2027 elections draw nearer, with stakeholders positioning themselves for future influence.

Nigeria’s potential remains boundless despite enduring inequalities, environmental degradation, and governance hurdles. The resilience and ingenuity of its people stand as a testament to the nation’s capacity for transformation. Harnessing this potential requires visionary leadership, strategic planning, and an unwavering commitment to national unity.To 2025, may you bring stability, progress, and prosperity. May our leaders govern with wisdom and compassion, and may Nigerians experience peace, abundance, and real hope in the year ahead. I wish all Nigerians a happy and prosperous 2025.

Share