Leading without a crown: Why influence outweighs authority

Have you ever sat in a meeting where your ideas are sidelined, not because they lack merit, but because you lack the title to command attention? In the meeting, your words hang in the air for a moment before fading away, unnoticed. It is not that your ideas lack value; rather, they are sharp, practical, and exactly what is needed. But without the weight of a title behind them, they are brushed aside, leaving you with the quiet frustration of being unheard.

How often do we equate leadership with authority, assuming one cannot exist without the other? This misperception not only stifles growth but also deprives organisations of innovative solutions. Leadership, at its core, is not about the corner office, the title, or the authority; it is about influence.

We live in a culture that venerates authority, often conflating it with leadership. Yet, the annals of history and the dynamics of modern organisations reveal that true leaders emerge from all levels, regardless of their position on the organisational chart.

Business leadership expert Simon Sinek aptly notes that “Many people at the top of organisations are not leaders. They have authority, but they are not leaders. And many at the bottom with no authority are absolutely leaders.” Leadership is not confined to those in charge but is accessible to anyone willing to influence, inspire, and serve. This distinction is critical for organisational and business leaders. Authority may enforce compliance, but influence inspires commitment. The difference is transformative: influence is the currency that builds trust, credibility, and genuine progress.

Reflecting on personal and professional experiences, many leaders admit to missing opportunities because of a misplaced belief that authority was a prerequisite for leadership. How often do we wait for permission to act, only to let valuable moments slip by? For instance, during his early career, Clay Scroggins, the author of How to Lead When You’re Not in Charge, shares how he refrained from making impactful changes, waiting for the “right” position to act. It was only later he realised that leadership is about taking ownership of what is within your reach and creating pockets of greatness.

This is a profound lesson for all leaders: stop waiting for authority and start leading where you are.

Jim Collins echoes this sentiment in his work, urging individuals to “take responsibility to make great what you can make great.” This mindset shift empowers individuals to lead with the resources and influence already at their disposal, breaking free from the constraints of traditional hierarchies.

Leadership is best understood as influence, the power to inspire others and drive positive change without relying on authority. True leaders focus on service and intentionality, whether at the top or bottom of the organisational ladder. By asking, “How can I influence outcomes constructively in my role?” leaders redefine their impact through purpose-driven actions. This starts with serving the needs of the team and organisation, demonstrating a genuine commitment to collective success. Leadership is about relationships, trust, and credibility, factors built by consistently delivering results and acting with integrity. Influence is cultivated, not given, and grows when trust is earned.

Reject passivity and the belief that leadership is reserved for those with formal authority. Take the initiative to solve problems, propose ideas, and act courageously. A growth mindset transforms leadership into a lifelong journey where challenges become stepping stones for growth. When leaders embrace this mindset, they inspire others to follow, creating a ripple effect of progress and innovation.

How do you address the missteps in leadership?

The peculiarity of leadership is further evident in the misuse of authority. Many have experienced being “under the thumb” of individuals who wield positional power as a weapon rather than a tool. This toxic leadership style demoralises teams and stifles innovation.

Leadership, when stripped of influence and replaced with coercion, becomes a shallow exercise in control. Great leaders understand that their authority exists to empower others, not to suppress them. They focus on creating environments where people feel valued, respected, and motivated to contribute their best.

Leadership begins with leading yourself. By cultivating discipline, emotional intelligence, and self-awareness, you set the standard for others to follow. When your actions align with the values and behaviours you hope to inspire, you naturally earn the right to influence. Building on this foundation, foster collaboration by encouraging open dialogue and mutual respect within your team. Collaboration creates shared ownership and aligns everyone toward common goals. Finally, focus on the present and seize everyday opportunities to lead, even in small moments. Rather than dwelling on limitations, channel your energy into areas where you can make an immediate and meaningful impact.

In conclusion, you must bear in mind that leadership is not a privilege reserved for a select few; it is an opportunity available to anyone willing to step up, serve, and influence. Whether you are a CEO, a manager, or an entry-level professional, your ability to lead depends on your willingness to embrace influence as your greatest tool.

The oddness of leadership lies in its accessibility; it is not bound by titles or authority but thrives in the hearts of those who dare to make a difference. As you navigate your professional journey, remember you don’t need authority to lead, but you must lead with intention to create lasting influence.

By embracing these principles, organisational leaders, business professionals, and workplace managers can foster cultures where leadership flourishes at every level. Influence is the key to unlocking potential, empowering teams, and driving meaningful change in today’s complex environments.

About the author:

Dr Toye Sobande is a strategic leadership expert, lawyer, public speaker, and trainer. He is the CEO of Stephens Leadership Consultancy LLC, a strategy and management consulting firm offering creative insight and solutions to businesses and leaders. Email: [email protected]

