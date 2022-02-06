Kumuyi’s new level: the dead are living again

When a person in perpetual perplexity over the current peregrinations of Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, could no longer contain the puzzle, he turned to the revered cleric himself. ‘’Sir,’’ he asked, ‘’you are now 80. What do you still have (Unreached goals? Unscaled heights? Unconquered mountains?) that you have not done?’’

Kumuyi gave the inquirer a cryptic retort. ‘’I told him 80 is just a number…You are as young as your dedication, vision and love for God. If you can dedicate your life to God and say you want to make an impact and touch lives before you leave the world, the Lord will answer your prayers. Moses started at 80 and I’m just starting at 80 and who knows how far we can still go?’’

What to take out from this plain encounter between a prowling pursuer and the hunted, a renowned man of God, is that although both are feverishly prosecuting their respective missions, they, like we all, only have what I call a spectral understanding of what it is all about.

The world wants to know why Kumuyi is restless, why he’s thirsting for more work for his Lord in the face of seemingly undeniable evidence that the clergyman ‘has paid his dues’. He should take a comfortable back seat and watch the world slide by. Why is he turning himself into a rolling stone gathering moss?

Now, the pastor, being himself in the world although not of the world, is as helpless as the rest of us as we seek answers. He appears to be looking for new grounds to conquer. So we ask: where are those fresh territories? And how far in space and time are these unreached places?

His riposte may be another intriguing question: ‘’I don’t have a clue. I’m also asking a question: how far can I still go?’’ Well, this announces there is a long trip ahead, suggesting a distance farther than what has been covered: ‘’How far can Kumuyi still go?’’

A caveat: this dialogue isn’t to be denominated in definitions of destinations and equations of time, space or longevity of existence. These are tangibles and fodder for our limited minds. They are not insignificant in themselves as guiding parameters.

But the point raised by the interrogator and the ensuing answer is to be grasped only when we begin to explore the emerging new phase of the ministry of the leader of the Deeper Life Bible Church, as witnessed at the current Global Crusade series. They represent cues to explain what heaven is doing through him in this level of his ministry.

We must subject what is unfolding at these crusades to a severe sifting study. It is no longer what Kumuyi does or says that matters. Nor is it what analysts and churchmen and chroniclers reveal about him. It is to note their reports and comments.

However, we shall get more illumination as we tune in to the scenes of the crusades and behold what God is brewing there and dishing out to the larger world community as the media reports them. The world needs to be direct witnesses of the wonders Heaven is bringing to the people through the Global Crusade series.

That is when we’ll fix the puzzle, What’s Kumuyi looking for that he doesn’t already have? That is when we shall discover that it isn’t what the man of God is looking for that matters. What matters is what the Master is doing through His messenger.

The crusades give that clue as we turn to the recent Lagos edition, held late December 2021. The sheer testimonies of God making the dead live again while Kumuyi ministered and prayed to suggest the coming of an age where all that God wants to do through His servant is to use him more to bring back to life a physically and spiritually dead world. Man is enthralled by the paranormal; so God uses it to draw us to Himself and reveal our need to know Him and honour His Word and Salvation plan.

The world has been witnessing these Divine spectacles at the Global Crusade events. There have been verifiable reports of the clinically dead being restored to the land of the living through the overwhelming power of God. The experiences aren’t confined to Nigeria.

There, in faraway East Africa, in the Horn of Africa, the people had a taste of this resurrecting power of God. It happened in Shashamani, a province of the troubled south of Ethiopia. After a severe health trauma, a grandmother, 67-year-old Hirat Tadesse, died and was about to be packed for the mortuary from the hospital.

A nurse who had been taking part in Kumuyi’s Lagos crusade online decided to leave the audio message of Kumuyi’s sermon and the prayers to keep playing in the ward. At 2am, the unthinkable took place. God brought back the woman to life as the man of God offered prayers from Lagos, 4,098 kilometres away. Mortuary attendants who came for a corpse met a living person!

Nigeria has also made an entry in the record book of nations of the world experiencing death-to-life miracles at the Lagos version of Pastor Kumuyi’s Global Crusade. 85-year-old, Alice Oladepo was in an apartment at Itele, in Ogun State, Nigeria’s southwest, listening to Kumuyi’s message as it was relayed live in Yoruba on the Deeper Christian Life Ministry radio. She slumped and died as she rose to visit the restroom.

Her daughter who was alerted in turn prepared to call for an ambulance to convey her mother to the morgue. Meanwhile, Kumuyi’s live message was still on. As he rounded off with prayers, the dead woman was transported back to life before the final Amen.

Even unborn babies are not spared the miracles of God. That was the case of Faith Odion who carried a dead fetus to a hospital in Ota, Ogun State. Again God used Kumuyi’s Global Crusade message on the radio to save the day. Faith Odion’s testimony: “She (the hospital matron brought a phone to me…I listened to Daddy Kumuyi’s prayers and I was saying Amen…Suddenly, the baby began breathing again.’’ She went on to give birth to a living baby boy (after the baby had been pronounced dead in her womb).

There have always been indisputable cases of the supernatural in the ministry of the leader of the Deeper Life Bible as ordained by Heaven. But, as it is with the great field men of God’s Army, there comes a point when our view of the extraordinary in their lives recoils into the familiarly déjà vu.

That’s when God steps in to begin far-fetched miracles bordering on the incredible, the incontestable and the ineffable. Many believe that’s the pinnacle God has taken Pastor Kumuyi to at the moment: to make the dead live again through His Word.

Ojewale is a writer in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.