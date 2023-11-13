How to manage work-related stress

Work related stress has become a leading cause of chronic illness, contributing to burnout, depression, musculoskeletal disorders, workplace injuries, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. Even more so with the current economic hardship being experienced across Nigeria in the form of high cost of living and insecurity.

In addition to costing many workers their health and their lives, unhealthy work also costs businesses a lot of money every year in health care, absenteeism, and lost productivity.

As a result of this prevailing situation, facilities managers and service providers are facing an enormous task to ensure the workplace is in a conducive state to provide the necessary support for its occupiers.

Apart from making sure the basic amenities are in place to guarantee the wellness and wellbeing of all end users of the built environment, facilities managers, working together with the senior management of their organizations, should encourage employees to practice healthy lifestyles like walking, exercising, resting and eating well to prevent sickness.

At project sites, a mandatory safety checklist must be provided for employees commencing any kind of work to ensure everyone’s safety. Where possible, employers and business owners should consider introducing Health Insurance to enhance their physical well-being.

It is a known fact that stress is an overwhelmingly present factor in our daily lives and can come from the workplace. The impact of stress on the mental well-being on workers cannot be overstated including facilities managers themselves.

An employee mental well-being takes into consideration burnout and other feelings of unease. A mental health policy or company culture in which mental health issues are openly discussed can equip employees with the tools to take care of their psychological needs. This can lead to better performance on the job.

Furthermore, facilities managers can introduce a Healthy Work Survey to assist in determining causes of stress at work. This can be a potentially revolutionary resource to improve workplace conditions affecting mental health, physical health and productivity.

Work-related stress is a health crisis but it does not have to be this way. It is possible to improve mental and physical health by assessing and reducing the sources of stress at work. To ensure and maintain a well-maintained workplace, facility managers can play a vital role.

The indoor environment should be a safe place that responds to basic human physical needs and also meets the psychological needs of all end users. To achieve and maintain such an environment, facilities managers should formulate a strategy to regularly monitor and evaluate the wellness of the workplace.