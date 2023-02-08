How to command loyalty of employees, investors, buyers or anything else

Can you recall the shocking thing that happen on 26th March, 1997 in the United States? Its quite absurd. On that day the world woke up to a shocking discovery that a group of thirty-nine individuals had committed mass suicide under the direction of their leader, Marshall Applewhite. They were members of a religious group called Heaven’s Gate.

Within days, videotaped “suicide notes” were broadcast in which they talked about the actions they were about to take, actions which by now had shaken the world began to emerge. Why did they do this?

They took their own lives so that they could be free from the limitations of the human body and ascend to the level beyond human. They knew what they were doing! They weren’t forced. It wasn’t a mistake. They were not hypnotized and yes, they were not demon possessed! It wasn’t an accident and they weren’t despondent. Rather as they spoke they appeared happy, confident and even eager to execute their plan.

How was this possible? How could Applewhite convince them to take such a bizarre action. In fact, he was not even the first to die, he was the 36th to die! So clearly his followers died by choice because they believed him.

According to the Gallup polling firm, only 13 percent of the global workforce is “highly engaged.” Upwards of half the workforce would not recommend their employer to their peers. That means only 13% of the global workforce are as dedicated to their work that they are 87% less likely to leave their organisation according to Nancy Lockwood.

That’s such an irony that Marshall Applewhite, like Hitler and Osama BinLadin can command the highest devotion of their member to engage in acts against their own self interest when business leaders are unable to command such influence.

It is easy to dismiss such acts as demonic, foolishness on the part of the devotees or hypnosis, but whatever you think my friend, the fact remains that these leaders as con as they maybe, as misdirected as they could be or as evil as they could be possess one of the most dangerous powers on earth! A discovery of this ability and how to use it might just be the difference between where you are right now and your big dream.

Before I tell you what it is, let me first tell you what it is not! It’s not charm, it’s not magic and it’s not a spell. It is the same power that Barack Obama so flawlessly used and rode his way to the White House. It is the same power that the celebrated English Novelist, Agatha Christie welded and broke world record with the sale of 2 billion copies of her books globally.

It is the ability to speak and move people to action. Everyone who leads people must understand how this power works if he/she will gain the support necessary to execute his/her ideas.

Benjamin Franklin said, ‘give me 26 lead soldiers and I will conquer the world’. Benjamin was not referring to any human soldier as he said that. Rather he referred to the 26 letters of the alphabet which as far as he was concerned packed more power than any artillery in the world.

Understand this, your employees are nice and willing to follow if only you know how to use the 26 letter of the alphabet which we all have the same assess to. The only difference is in our understanding of the human nature. Except you understand how we relate with and process information you will be frustrated in working with people, you might even begin to consider that there is a spell over you. You will wonder why your employees, suppliers and your customers are so selfish and can’t see how you genuinely care about them.

Successful leaders understand that people are preoccupied all the time and as such persuading them to see what you see so they can share in your vision begins by locating them where they are, breaking their preoccupation and then getting and sustaining their attention. Simple as it may seem, this formula has helped leading brands in the world dominate the market and it can help you too.

Responding to an interview in 1908 Andrew Carnegie, American steel magnet and one of the richest men of all time stated, ‘we have a master mind here in our business, and that mind is made up of more than a score of men who constitute my personal staff of superintendents and managers and accountants and chemists and other necessary types. No one person in this group is the master mind of which I speak, but the sum total of the minds in the group, co-ordinated, organized and directed to a definite end in a spirit of harmonious co-operation is the power that got my money for me.”

How did he achieve that? He said he understood the workings of the human mind and how to get people follow his lead. I know by now you’re eager to know how to use this same power to your own advantage. I will highlight them here even though I already described it fully in a special brief.

People are preoccupied so begin by breaking this preoccupation. To do this give them attention, listen to them and note how they describe their experience. Have them talk with you freely. Their secret is hidden in their story, its your job to find it

Don’t fight them. They believe they are very intelligent, agree. They’re over qualified for the job, agree. Whatever it is. When you agree they open themselves to you and give you attention. Stroke their ego, reassure them they are important, celebrate them when the succeed and give credit to your success to them

