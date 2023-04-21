How effectiveness of traditional advertising influences consumer behaviour

Advertising is a crucial component of any business strategy. It is an effective tool used to communicate with consumers and persuade them to make purchasing decisions.

In Nigeria, traditional advertising methods such as television commercials, radio jingles, billboards, and print ads have been used for decades to reach consumers. The question, however, is whether these methods are still effective in influencing consumer behaviour in the country.

To answer this question, it is important to first understand the Nigerian market. Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and has a diverse population with varying levels of education, income, and culture. It is also characterized by a high level of competition, with many local and international brands vying for the attention of consumers.

In such a competitive environment, traditional advertising has been a crucial tool for businesses to stand out and reach their target audience. According to a report by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), traditional advertising accounts for about 70 percent of total advertising spend in Nigeria. This highlights the continued importance of traditional advertising in Nigeria’s marketing landscape.

Television and radio commercials, in particular, are still popular and have a wide reach. Many Nigerians tune in to their favourite TV and radio stations for entertainment, news, and information. Advertisements during these programmes are often seen as part of the experience and can be effective in capturing consumers’ attention.

Similarly, billboards and print ads are still effective in Nigeria. Nigerians are a visually oriented people, and billboards are a common sight in urban areas. They are often used to promote products and services, especially for businesses that cater to the masses. Print ads, on the other hand, are still used in newspapers and magazines, although their reach has been somewhat limited due to the rise of digital media.

However, traditional advertising in Nigeria is not without its challenges. In recent years, digital advertising has also gained popularity, especially among younger consumers. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have become popular channels for businesses to reach consumers. Influencer marketing is also on the rise, with many brands partnering with popular social media personalities to promote their products.

However, in order to remain effective, traditional advertising must adapt to the changing needs and preferences of consumers. By finding the right balance between traditional and digital advertising, marketers in Nigeria can create effective campaigns that influence consumer behaviour and drive business growth and achieve their marketing goals.

One of the strengths of traditional advertising in Nigeria is its ability to reach a wider audience. With the majority of the population still lacking access to the internet, traditional advertising mediums such as television, radio, and billboards remain effective in reaching a large number of people. According to a report by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), television remains the most popular source of information and entertainment for Nigerians, with a reach of over 50 million households.

Moreover, traditional advertising has the advantage of being able to target specific demographics. For example, radio stations in Nigeria often cater to specific ethnic groups and languages, allowing advertisers to reach a specific target audience. Print media such as newspapers and magazines also offer a targeted approach, allowing advertisers to reach readers with specific interests or demographics.

Another advantage of traditional advertising is its ability to create a lasting impression on consumers. Unlike digital advertising, which can be easily ignored or forgotten, traditional advertising often involves a tangible, physical presence that can leave a lasting impression on the consumer’s mind. For example, a billboard advertisement along a busy highway can be seen by thousands of motorists every day, creating a memorable brand impression.

However, traditional advertising in Nigeria is not without its challenges. One of the main challenges is the issue of ad clutter. With so many brands vying for attention, it can be difficult for a single advertisement to stand out from the crowd. Moreover, traditional advertising can be expensive, particularly for smaller businesses that may not have the budget to compete with larger, established brands.

Another challenge is the issue of ad relevance. With the rise of digital marketing, consumers have become accustomed to personalized, relevant advertising. Traditional advertising, on the other hand, often relies on a one-size-fits-all approach, which may not resonate with all consumers. This can result in wasted ad spend and a lack of return on investment (ROI) for advertisers.

In conclusion, traditional advertising remains an important tool for marketers in Nigeria. It’s still effective in influencing consumer behaviour in Nigeria, although its effectiveness may vary depending on the target market. While the rise of digital marketing has certainly changed the marketing landscape, traditional advertising still offers a wide reach, targeted approach, and lasting impression on consumers.

Lana, a Brand Communications Expert, writes from Abuja