Hidden heroes: How informal education bridges knowledge gaps

When people think of education, they imagine classrooms, chalkboards, and exams. But in Nigeria, informal education systems, especially tutorial centres, are reshaping this narrative. These centres have quietly emerged as critical pillars in an overstretched and underfunded education system, offering tailored learning experiences that fill significant gaps in formal education.

Nigeria’s formal education system faces daunting challenges: overcrowded classrooms, overburdened teachers, and limited resources. These issues leave many students, particularly in rural and underserved areas, without the tools they need to succeed. Tutorial centres have stepped in to address this gap, catering to students across all educational levels—from primary school pupils to tertiary students striving for excellence.

One of the standout contributions of tutorials is their role in tertiary education. University and polytechnic students often rely on these centres to supplement inadequate lectures and prepare for rigorous exams. Tutorials provide specialised classes, helping these students not only pass but excel, often improving their grades significantly. In an academic landscape where failure rates are high, these services can make all the difference between stagnation and progress.

What makes tutorial centres so effective is their flexibility. They adapt to students’ schedules and offer personalised teaching methods that cater to individual learning styles. From evening classes for workers to one-on-one sessions for struggling learners, tutorials provide opportunities for everyone. This adaptability contrasts starkly with the rigid structure of formal schools, giving students a better chance to thrive.

For secondary school students, tutorials have become indispensable in preparing for pivotal exams such as the WASSCE, UTME, and other entrance tests. Success in these exams often determines access to higher education and better career prospects. Tutorials bridge the gap between insufficient school instruction and the demanding standards of these assessments, giving students the confidence to excel.

Beyond academics, tutorial centres are cultivating a culture of lifelong learning. They go beyond the classroom syllabus, teaching practical skills like computer literacy, entrepreneurship, and public speaking—skills that formal education often overlooks but are essential in today’s economy. In tertiary tutorials, students also gain exposure to advanced concepts and research methods that sharpen their academic and professional competencies.

However, these centres are not without their challenges. Many operate without regulation, raising questions about the quality of teaching and the qualifications of tutors. Some students are exploited, with fees that do not always match the value delivered. To ensure these centres remain effective, the government and stakeholders must regulate and monitor their activities. Standards should be set to protect students and improve learning outcomes.

For investors and philanthropists, tutorials present a unique opportunity. Funding these centres, equipping them with digital tools, or even partnering them with formal institutions can significantly enhance their reach and impact. Online platforms, e-learning tools, and interactive apps could also revolutionise how tutorials operate, making education more inclusive and accessible.

Informal education is no longer a stopgap measure but a key player in Nigeria’s education landscape. Tutorial centres are proving that with the right support, learning can flourish even in the most challenging circumstances. They are empowering students, reducing drop-out rates, and transforming lives in ways that formal education often cannot.

In a nation where millions of students are at risk of falling through the cracks, tutorial centres offer a glimmer of hope. They are not just supplemental; they are essential. By recognising their value and addressing their shortcomings, Nigeria can leverage these hidden heroes to build a brighter, more inclusive future for education.

Through every lesson and every exam prepared, tutorials remind us that education is not confined to institutions—it’s a lifelong journey that can happen anywhere, for anyone.

Oladehinde Yusuf (Yusesky), B.Sc., M.Sc. is a Data Analyst and Managing Director/CEO of Educational Logistics (Edulog), specializing in innovative solutions for the education sector.

