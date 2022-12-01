Hello! A peep into the upcoming security intelligence in PH

Join me have a peep into the security architecture Gov Nyesom Wike is crafting in PH. He has just built and handed over a security intelligence and surveillance centre.

It is located in the backyard of Ogbunabali, next to the NLNG administrative headquarters on Peter Odili Road. It is the a fast-developing place where a shopping centre (Hypercity) has emerged from the former swamps.

Other mega buildings are also springing up to face the NLNG hqrs and next to where Intels is said to have headquarters before the tall building housing the NDDC permanent hqrs at Marine Base.

According to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police who described the centre to his boss the IG, Usman Alkali Baba, who cut the tape, the government has commissioned an ongoing installation of about 150 CCTV cameras in strategic places across PH.

These cameras are being connected to the new centre to keep the city under the surveillance radar on 24 hours basis daily.

He said the administration had earlier provided for the installation of CCTV security cameras at all the entry and exit points in the State.

“The governor has also graciously given approval for the installation of cameras in all the major cities in the State. What this translates to is that from this centre the entire State will come under surveillance radar that will be active 24/7.”

Okon also said the state capital has been delimited into 10 sectors with dedicated teams that will respond to incidents. Thus, if activities at a crime scene become overwhelming, the strike-force team that is on standby at the centre will offer a backup.

Adding details, the Rivers State Commissioner for Special Projects, Deinma Iyalla, said there is a main building where the different gadgets are installed and connected to the control system.

The main building, he stated, also has 17 offices that are well equipped with facilities that will enable the personnel perform in-office duties.

Speaking, Gov Wike said the Centre was built to boost efforts of the security agencies.

The governor told the IG that the Centre is fitted with the latest technology and it will make the state safer and boost investment and businesses in the state.

Gov Wike assured that another Centre would be built and donated to the police in the next six months.

He pledged to purchase and donate 10 more armoured vehicles to the Centre to strengthen the performance of officers that will be deployed to the centre.

The governor noted that crime fighting in the State has improved tremendously since the IG was appointed. This is because instead of interfering, he has encouraged professionalism among his officers.

In his speech, IGP Baba thanked Wike for providing the centre that will enhance the police capability to perform according to international best practice.

According to him, the entire State capital, Port Harcourt would soon be under surveillance and monitored within the control room of the centre. He said other security agencies were welcome to the centre, all to boost crime fighting.

“I think this is the international practice we will encourage, and also appeal to other state government and other stakeholders to repeat such project that will make human factor not an issue.”

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, said the donation of the Centre by the Wike’s administration is another of his outstanding and unflinching support to the police in the State.