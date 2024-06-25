Healthy ocean is a vital asset to humanity: A hidden realm

The ocean is the largest living space on the Earth covering about seventy percent of the Earth’s surface. About ninety percent of the world’s ocean resources are unexplored and difficult to protect, according to marine scientists. And only about seven percent of the world’s oceans are designated as Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). Recently, a space engineer once told this columnist that it’s much easier to send people to space than send people to the bottom of the oceans because of great depths. That’s understandable because pressure increases with depth in a body of water.

Unexplored and unprotected

At great depths, according to oceanographers and marine scientists, the ocean is characterised by zero visibility, extremely cold temperatures and gusting amount of pressure. Accordingly, “the intense pressure in the deep ocean makes it difficult environment to explore.” How can we then protect areas of the oceans where explorers have no clue about what is there? Marine scientists believe that more exploration is required to collect, and analyse data but many agencies globally are reluctant to fund research projects where there are endless doubts. One of the most common excuses governments around the globe have used for not taking action is the lack of information to choose which areas to protect and how to manage them.

Undoubtedly, the world’s oceans are a significant asset to us as humans. Humans are highly dependent on the ocean for their survival despite their inability to explore and protect a large portion of it. Why? The ocean provides fifty percent of the oxygen we breathe on earth, contributes to tourism, regulates the climate, provides food, and its biodiversity is incredibly important while it creates jobs for millions of people globally.

Celebrating values

In order to provide us with the importance of the oceans and the need to protect them, the United Nations (UN) has designated June 8 every year as the World’s Oceans Day. The theme for this year’s World Ocean Day is “Awaken New Depths.” The purpose of the day as reflected in a UN electronic source: “Is to celebrate the value of the ocean by informing the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the oceans, and mobilise and unite the world’s population on a project for the sustainable management of the world’s oceans.”

On June 21, the world celebrated a special event known as the World Hydrography Day to raise awareness on the importance of hydrography in improving our knowledge of the seas and oceans. This year’s theme is “Hydrographic Information- Enhancing Safety, Efficiency and Sustainability in Marine Activities.”

Life below water

In addressing the root cause of poverty and the need for development globally, the UN came up with 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 14th SDG is about “Conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.” Human existence and healthy life on Earth is dependent on clean and healthy oceans. Humans will benefit tremendously from oceans and seas that have not been polluted by plastics.

Marine scientists through research studies have affirmed that plastics are the most harmful ocean pollution. It’s worrisome that marine pollution is reaching extreme levels of marine pollution with over 17 million metric tons clogging the oceans in 2021. Currently, marine scientists have reported that the oceans, with an average pH of 8.1, are more acidic about 30 percent more than pre-industrial times. Ocean acidification threatens food security and survival of marine life. Acidification increases maintenance costs of vessels plying the oceans.

It has been observed that plastic pollution poses significant risks to marine ecosystems, wildlife and human health. The world’s oceans are littered with 15 to 51 trillion microplastics particles weighing about 93,000 to 236,000 metric tons, according to a research report published on environmental pollution. The economic cost associated with plastic pollution is huge. It is estimated that the cost of plastic pollution to marine ecosystems could reach $2.5 trillion by 2050, according to a report released by Pew Charitable Trusts and Systemic.

In Nigeria, the plastic waste outlook is disturbing because the culture of using plastic including sachet water nylons, plastic bags and styrofoam food packaging has gone deep into our national life. Coastal states in the country have plastics poorly managed on land swept into the ocean.

The future we need

It’s observed that many people around the world have unfortunately developed a sense of apathy towards the importance of maintaining a healthy marine ecosystem. This has led to a widespread issue of dumping refuse and harmful chemicals into the oceans, which is having a detrimental impact on marine life. The cultural phenomenon of dropping plastics into the oceans must be addressed and stopped in order to ensure the health and well-being of our oceans and the creatures that inhabit them. It’s crucial that we take action to prevent further damage and preserve the quality of marine life.

It is crucial for countries, especially in Africa, to promote a marine culture that prioritises clean and safe coastal waters, seaports, and urban areas. Environmentalists will play a key role in advocating against the use of plastics at sea and raising awareness about the negative impacts of plastic pollution. Thank you.

MA Johnson, Rear Admiral (Rtd)